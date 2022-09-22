ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: The first day of fall and preparing for Northern Illinois

By Zack Geoghegan
 3 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Good morning, folks! And a happy first day of fall. Mother Nature must’ve gotten the call that summer is over, too — this Saturday’s game at Kroger Field against Northern Illinois is shaping up to be a beautiful day for tailgating and some football.

As the Wildcats prepare for the Huskies and reflect on last weekend’s win over Youngstown State, we’ve heard plenty from the coaching staff throughout the week. On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Brad White and members of the UK defense spoke in front of the media. Later this afternoon, head coach Mark Stoops will take the podium to talk NIU. As always, we’ll have a full rundown of everything that Stoops has to say.

While you wait for that, catch up on everything the defense had to say yesterday. You can even hear a bit of Stoops from Wednesday’s SEC weekly teleconference. If you still haven’t noticed, we’ve got endless content on our fancy-schmancy KSR YouTube page.

Mark Stoops (SEC Teleconference)

Brad White

Zion Childress

Kahlil Saunders

Alex Afari

2022-23 SEC MBB schedule released

The SEC has unveiled the entirety of its 2022-23 men’s basketball television schedule, including TV networks and tip times for every conference game this season.

When and where will the Kentucky Wildcats be playing? Let’s take a look. Spoiler: there are a lot of late-night tipoffs.

  • Dec. 28 – Kentucky at Missouri (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
  • Jan. 3 – LSU at Kentucky (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jan. 7 – Kentucky at Alabama (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jan. 10 – South Carolina at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2)
  • Jan. 14 – Kentucky at Tennessee (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jan. 17 – Georgia at Kentucky (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jan. 21 – Texas A&M at Kentucky (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jan. 24 – Kentucky at Vanderbilt (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
  • Jan. 31 – Kentucky at Ole Miss (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/2)
  • Feb. 4 – Florida at Kentucky (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Feb. 7 – Arkansas at Kentucky (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/2)
  • Feb. 11 – Kentucky at Georgia (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/2)
  • Feb. 15 – Kentucky at Mississippi State (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
  • Feb. 18 – Tennessee at Kentucky (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Feb. 22 – Kentucky at Florida (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2)
  • Feb. 25 – Auburn at Kentucky (4 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • March 1 – Vanderbilt at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
  • March 4 – Kentucky at Arkansas (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

Maybe one day soon we’ll have a finalized schedule for the season that is just over one month away.

Football players suing Lexington police officer

Almost one year ago, charges against the six Kentucky Football players involved in a fraternity party fight were dismissed and they were allowed to return to practice. On Wednesday, five of the players filed a federal lawsuit against the police over their response in the matter.

According to LEX18, Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams filed separate lawsuits against the Lexington Police Department, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, and two individual police officers alleging malicious prosecution, fabrication of false evidence, failure to intervene, conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights, and defamation. One of those officers is Cory Vinlove, who the lawsuit notes is a University of Louisville graduate.

The lawsuits detail the series of events that happened that night at Alpha Sigma Phi, specifically the racial slurs and assaults the players encountered and the abuse they had to endure afterward. Officer Vinlove is accused of making false charges without probable cause, which led to the players’ temporary suspensions, harmed their football, education, and professional careers, and defamed their names, images, and likenesses.

You can read more on the matter here.

Check out KSR’s updated Injury Report

Curtis Bethel, who is finishing his M.D. this year at the UK College of Medicine and will begin as a resident physician in 2023, has joined the KSR crew to help break down the complexities of sports injuries for us regular folk. With a background in radiology, oncology, and sports medicine, you can trust that Curtis is giving you accurate and reliable information.

You can check out the Injury Report right here as we head into Kentucky’s Week 4 matchup against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated profiles Walt Wells

Eastern Kentucky head football coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode back on August 28, one that nearly ended his life. But not even a full month later, Wells was back on the Colonels sideline coaching games once again, despite the fact that he wasn’t even suppose to make it out of the hospital in the first place.

“He was dead,” Jen Wells told Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. “There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

It’s a story you don’t want to miss. You can read it all through the link here.

New podcasts on the KSR YouTube channel

11 Personnel

Sources Say (with special guest Travis Branham)

Those are all the news and notes I have for you this morning. Tune into the KSR PreShow starting right now so you can be ready for the regular KSR show in an hour. See you then!

Comments / 0

 

