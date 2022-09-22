Will the Notre Dame starting QB be Drew Pyne or Steve Angeli at the end of 2022?

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this afternoon In hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you have paid attention to this series between these two teams, the Heels haven’t had a very fun time against the Irish. When it comes to Mack Brown specifically, he currently holds a 0-2 all-time record against the Irish, but now that Bryan Kelly is with his new “fahmulay” in Baton Rouge, maybe things will swing in a favorable direction. That is, of course, if Carolina finds a way to play better defense.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO