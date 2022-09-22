Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Two women shot in Manheim Borough, shooter now in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested the man responsible for a shooting that injured two women which occurred this morning at 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of South Pitt Street, according to Manheim Borough Police Department. Officers say they were initially called to the scene for...
local21news.com
Dauphin County DA's office set to review convictions of inmates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Dauphin County District Attorney's office has launched a 'Conviction Integrity Unit' that will begin reviewing convictions of people still in prison. While thousands of letters come in claiming innocence, he says the team will only examine cases that fulfill specific requirements. These are...
local21news.com
Preliminary hearing for man involved in 1975 Lindy Biechler killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — David Sinopoli will now face a count of criminal homicide after a preliminary hearing was conducted on Thursday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the evidence presented at the hearing had been previously disputed between the prosecution and defense as to whether or not it would be able to be used during the trial.
local21news.com
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
local21news.com
Man swings samurai sword at two victims and slaps one in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for threatening to kill two people with a samurai sword and slapping one of the people in the face, according to Lebanon City Police Department. On Sept. 8 at around 11:40 p.m., police were sent to the 500 block...
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
local21news.com
Juvenile with gun on school property facing charges following reports of 'shots fired'
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A juvenile showed up to a Lehigh County high school with a loaded semi-automatic gun last week, sending the school into lockdown. The Lehigh County District Attorney's office confirmed the report in a press release Wednesday. The juvenile was taken into custody after police arrived...
local21news.com
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
local21news.com
Four shot at an early morning Harrisburg party, two in critical condition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for the shooting that occurred in Harrisburg this morning at around 5:00 a.m. on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. According to Harrisburg Police, the shooting had happened at an after hours party early this morning in Harrisburg.
local21news.com
Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
local21news.com
345 grams of fentanyl seized after three Lancaster men lead police on chase
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Indiana arrested three Lancaster County men following a police pursuit, after seizing over $6,000 and numerous drugs, including 345 grams of fentanyl. In an official press release from Indiana State Police, officials say that Gas City Police attempted to conduct a traffic...
local21news.com
Video released of Temple University grad shot and killed by unknown gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old man near Drexel University on Thursday. The man was identified as Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University alumnus and former intern of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle. Police say several bullets were fired, including one...
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
local21news.com
H2O car rally crash kills two in Wildwood, including Carlisle woman
WILDWOOD, Nj. (WHP) — According to Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a man has been arrested and charged for the death two people after driving high speeds in an unsanctioned car rally. Wildwood Police were called to the incident last night at 9:36 p.m. at the area of Burk...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Vehicle fire cleared and all lanes open on I-83 South, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The car fire that occurred almost an hour ago has now been cleared and all lanes have been opened on I-83 South. 511 PA does say however, to expect "residual delays." PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A reported vehicle fire has caused a traffic...
local21news.com
Lois Lehrman Grass Day announced by the City of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams has declared Friday as Lois Lehrman Grass Day in Harrisburg. Grass, a visionary and influential leader all across Harrisburg, had used her charity to create and up-keep multiple Harrisburg institutions, such as:. The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,. Jewish Family...
local21news.com
Annual Shoe Strut in Hershey raises more than $600,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 11th Annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge brought more than 700 women together. That means over 700 pairs of shoes will be given to needy local children. It had many newcomers excited. “Seeing the children and how an event like this can affect...
local21news.com
Weather Watch | Severe thunderstorms watch until 7:00 p.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s. The threat for showers and will be around and even a few t'storms during the afternoon hours. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather *WATCH* Day.
local21news.com
Chilly Fall weather maintains the cool and breezy week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly start to our first Fall Weekend! Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s. After a chilly start, lots of sunshine warms us up for a very nice Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. Things go downhill for the second half of the weekend.
