ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

TJ Finley’s father criticizes Auburn coaching staff over quarterback situation, provides injury update

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygbel_0i5qWwtd00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This was supposed TJ Finley‘s season to lead Auburn, but things haven’t exactly gone according to plan since he was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

Despite his status at the Tigers’ QB1, second-year head coach Bryan Harsin implemented a two-quarterback system with former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford. Then, Finley suffered an injury against Penn State in Week 3, adding more uncertainty around Finley’s role moving forward.

One of the people fed up with the aforementioned uncertainty is TJ’s father David Finley, who was a guest on the Locked On Auburn Podcast this week.

During his apparenace on the show, David Finley addressed his son’s injury, and how much time he’ll miss in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be a week, or two, or three,” David Finley stated, in terms of missed time.

Additionally, the quarterback’s father was critical of the Auburn coaching staff for how his son’s playing time as been handled thus far in 2022.

“Neither quarterback has been able to get a rhythm. The in and out has really, really, really, whether they want to admit it or not, I feel affects both of their play. I think that he hasn’t been able to really settle in and really get a full game behind him. … You need to be embraced as the QB1 and I’m not looking over my shoulder, and I’m finna ride with you. … How can you really try something different now, and it’s been 50/50, so who is at fault?” questioned David Finley. “… You say I’m QB1, then I’m QB1. You tell me what two-quarterback system worked, other than Drew Brees and Taysom Hill?”

“… One quarterback goes in, runs a play and loses a yard, runs a play and gains two yards, you’re at 3rd and 8, now I’m asked to go in thr game and convert when they know I’m passing. He did that consistently. I’m just calling a spade a spade.”

Additionally, David Finley stated his unhappiness with Auburn’s play-calling, especially in the redzone, while stating he’s hoping for his son to assume the starting position once again when he returns from injury.

“Who can you blame when you’re in the redzone and every play that’s run is what they were told to run? Is that execution or the play? … You had no slants, no bubbles, no screen passes, no drags across the middle, nothing to bail your quarterback out on obvious passing downs,” added David Finley. “… I would hope that being that he was QB1 and it was pretty much a 50/50 split, I hope when he comes back he assumes his position. I don’t see who has done what to lose what.”

Thus far in 2022, TJ Finley has passed for 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in three games. Additionally, he’s carried the football 16 times, amassing 40 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well.

On Saturday, Auburn will look to rebound after a tough loss to Penn State with a victory over Missouri. However, their schedule tightens up afterwards, with showdowns against LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss on the horizon.

Time will tell whether David Finley gets his wish and his son is the Tigers starting quarterback for those games, or if the Tigers switch things up for the remainder of the season.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
thecomeback.com

Herm Edwards’ staff helped get him fired in unbelievable way

Given all the drama at Arizona State over the past several months, many were wondering how Herm Edwards was still the head coach of the Sun Devils heading into the 2022-23 college football season. Apparently, that included his own coaching staff who were actively trying to get him fired in an absolutely insane way.
TEMPE, AZ
95.3 The Bear

West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dee Finley#American Football#College Football#Tigers
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

What they're saying about Michigan football's win over Maryland

Michigan Wolverines football took down Maryland, 34-27, Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Here is a look around the internet at what they’re saying about the Maize and Blue’s Big Ten season-opening win. • Michigan 34, Maryland 27: Notes, quotes, and observations. • Wolverine Watch: Michigan plays survivor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent

There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

Mangham running back Jalen Williams with seven touchdown, 453 yard performance in win over General Trass

It’s was a night for the ages – for running backs in Northeast Louisiana. First news broke of Union Parish’s Trey Holly becoming Louisiana’s leader in all-time rushing yards. But, a familiar face caught people’s attention on Friday. Mangham’s Jalen Williams scored seven touchdowns and posted 453 yards in the Dragons’ 60-26 win over district […]
MANGHAM, LA
The Spun

College Football Program Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator

The Boise State football program fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following Friday night's 27-10 loss to UTEP. The program has replaced Plough's OC position with former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, per college football insider Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. Plough joined the Boise State program as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks...
BOISE, ID
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
72K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy