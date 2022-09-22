TJ Finley’s father criticizes Auburn coaching staff over quarterback situation, provides injury update

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This was supposed TJ Finley‘s season to lead Auburn, but things haven’t exactly gone according to plan since he was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

Despite his status at the Tigers’ QB1, second-year head coach Bryan Harsin implemented a two-quarterback system with former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford. Then, Finley suffered an injury against Penn State in Week 3, adding more uncertainty around Finley’s role moving forward.

One of the people fed up with the aforementioned uncertainty is TJ’s father David Finley, who was a guest on the Locked On Auburn Podcast this week.

During his apparenace on the show, David Finley addressed his son’s injury, and how much time he’ll miss in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be a week, or two, or three,” David Finley stated, in terms of missed time.

Additionally, the quarterback’s father was critical of the Auburn coaching staff for how his son’s playing time as been handled thus far in 2022.

“Neither quarterback has been able to get a rhythm. The in and out has really, really, really, whether they want to admit it or not, I feel affects both of their play. I think that he hasn’t been able to really settle in and really get a full game behind him. … You need to be embraced as the QB1 and I’m not looking over my shoulder, and I’m finna ride with you. … How can you really try something different now, and it’s been 50/50, so who is at fault?” questioned David Finley. “… You say I’m QB1, then I’m QB1. You tell me what two-quarterback system worked, other than Drew Brees and Taysom Hill?”

“… One quarterback goes in, runs a play and loses a yard, runs a play and gains two yards, you’re at 3rd and 8, now I’m asked to go in thr game and convert when they know I’m passing. He did that consistently. I’m just calling a spade a spade.”

Additionally, David Finley stated his unhappiness with Auburn’s play-calling, especially in the redzone, while stating he’s hoping for his son to assume the starting position once again when he returns from injury.

“Who can you blame when you’re in the redzone and every play that’s run is what they were told to run? Is that execution or the play? … You had no slants, no bubbles, no screen passes, no drags across the middle, nothing to bail your quarterback out on obvious passing downs,” added David Finley. “… I would hope that being that he was QB1 and it was pretty much a 50/50 split, I hope when he comes back he assumes his position. I don’t see who has done what to lose what.”

Thus far in 2022, TJ Finley has passed for 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in three games. Additionally, he’s carried the football 16 times, amassing 40 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well.

On Saturday, Auburn will look to rebound after a tough loss to Penn State with a victory over Missouri. However, their schedule tightens up afterwards, with showdowns against LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss on the horizon.

Time will tell whether David Finley gets his wish and his son is the Tigers starting quarterback for those games, or if the Tigers switch things up for the remainder of the season.