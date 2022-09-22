2024 4-star CB Tavoy Feagin has multiple contenders for his commitment

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Prime time: It’s becoming more and more evident after the No. 7 USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) heart-stopping 17-14 victory over the host Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) that not only are the Trojans continuing their mastery of the 2022 schedule, but they will continue to be in high demand for prime time nationally televised evening games regardless of the network. Prime time – Part 2: Judging by Troy’s very late fourth quarter comeback and never-say-die spirit against Oregon State, there’s nothing like that 11-play, 84-yard drive on their final possession to pull ahead of Oregon State on a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to All-America receiver Jordan Addison to keep the network viewers coming back. These Trojans showed the nation that they can win a number of ways and have the star power to capture an audience.

