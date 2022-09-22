Billy Napier reveals what Florida learned from Phil Knight’s book 'Shoe Dog'

(Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida head coach Billy Napier opened up Wednesday’s press conference by sharing what the Gators recently discussed in their team meeting, or perhaps book club. The team learned about the story of Nike co-founder and creator Phil Knight through his memoir ‘Shoe Dog’, and Napier spoke about Knight’s mentality and unexpected tie to Gainesville.

“We just got done talking to the team about Phil Knight and a few things from the book ‘Shoe Dog’, Phil started that company in ’64 with a $50 loan from his dad. I found out that he actually used to come here to sell those shoes right out the back of his car, and he talked about playing by the rules, being relentless in his approach,” Napier said.

Napier shared what principles from Knight’s life and story relate to the game of football, and the importance of preparation for his own team.

“Certainly that’s the type of culture we want to create here with our team, I think it’s important as we approach the game to be well prepared, every detail matters,” Napier said. “In the game of football opportunities present themselves, and if you’re well prepared, you can take full advantage of them.”

The Gators on the field have been one of the most disciplined teams in the SEC to start off the season, averaging just 38 penalty yards per game so far this season. But Napier believes that the Gator’s discipline can improve, especially in regards to their business off the field.

“When you talk about having a disciplined team, I think the big challenge for us is when nobody’s watching. I think we’ve got to evaluate our self-discipline, and our routine, and our lives in terms of how we approach our work week, and then focus is going to be a very important thing,” Napier said.

The Gators have a tall task ahead of them this weekend, as they go on the road to take on undefeated, No. 11 Tennessee on the road in Knoxville. The Gators will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Neyland Stadium, as they attempt to block out distractions before the game and the crowd during the game this Saturday.

“As we go on the road and play we gotta have a clear vision of what we’re trying to accomplish, and not get side tracked by, and eliminate, the clutter and all the distractions that come with it. So good couple days of work here, we’re gonna keep working hard to polish this thing up,” Napier said.