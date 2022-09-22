ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier reveals what Florida learned from Phil Knight’s book 'Shoe Dog'

By Kaiden Smith
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfoPf_0i5qWhty00
(Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida head coach Billy Napier opened up Wednesday’s press conference by sharing what the Gators recently discussed in their team meeting, or perhaps book club. The team learned about the story of Nike co-founder and creator Phil Knight through his memoir ‘Shoe Dog’, and Napier spoke about Knight’s mentality and unexpected tie to Gainesville.

“We just got done talking to the team about Phil Knight and a few things from the book ‘Shoe Dog’, Phil started that company in ’64 with a $50 loan from his dad. I found out that he actually used to come here to sell those shoes right out the back of his car, and he talked about playing by the rules, being relentless in his approach,” Napier said.

Napier shared what principles from Knight’s life and story relate to the game of football, and the importance of preparation for his own team.

“Certainly that’s the type of culture we want to create here with our team, I think it’s important as we approach the game to be well prepared, every detail matters,” Napier said. “In the game of football opportunities present themselves, and if you’re well prepared, you can take full advantage of them.”

The Gators on the field have been one of the most disciplined teams in the SEC to start off the season, averaging just 38 penalty yards per game so far this season. But Napier believes that the Gator’s discipline can improve, especially in regards to their business off the field.

“When you talk about having a disciplined team, I think the big challenge for us is when nobody’s watching. I think we’ve got to evaluate our self-discipline, and our routine, and our lives in terms of how we approach our work week, and then focus is going to be a very important thing,” Napier said.

The Gators have a tall task ahead of them this weekend, as they go on the road to take on undefeated, No. 11 Tennessee on the road in Knoxville. The Gators will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Neyland Stadium, as they attempt to block out distractions before the game and the crowd during the game this Saturday.

“As we go on the road and play we gotta have a clear vision of what we’re trying to accomplish, and not get side tracked by, and eliminate, the clutter and all the distractions that come with it. So good couple days of work here, we’re gonna keep working hard to polish this thing up,” Napier said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols’ matchup with Florida gets a little tougher

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup with the Florida Gators got a little tougher on Saturday morning. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman won’t play against the Gators on Saturday. According to Thamel, the Vols are hoping Tillman can return to face LSU on October...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
FanSided

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'

Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Phil Knight
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football HQ

Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction

A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#American Football#Gators#Sec
mainstreetdailynews.com

Late field goal lifts Buchholz

It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
72K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy