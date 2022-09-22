ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

BWI Photos: Penn State's Sept. 21 Practice

By Ryan Snyder
 3 days ago
Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans makes a catch during Wednesday night's open practice. (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State will finish up its non-conference portion of the schedule Saturday against Central Michigan. Following last weekend’s win at Auburn, the Nittany Lions are now firmly in the Top 25 at both polls. Wins over the Chippewas and Northwestern next weekend would put the Nittany Lions on a path for a massive three-week stretch in October.

This week though it’s all about Jim McElwain’s squad, who made it to the MAC Championship game last season but hasn’t started out great this season, losing both of its games against FBS opponents so far. As is the case each Wednesday, Penn State opened up its facility to the media for about 20 minutes Wednesday evening. Fans can check out our photo gallery here.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)
Running back Nick Singleton (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)

News & Notes: What grabbed our attention during Penn State’s Sept. 22 practice?

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)

