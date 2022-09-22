Read full article on original website
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti's Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble by...
Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)
In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic. Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 23, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak
DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf. Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS...
Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home
A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
No. 10 Brownwood takes full advantage of depleted Connally roster, 52-21
It was going to be a tough assignment for Connally against Brownwood on Friday night under the best circumstances. But the Cadets weren’t at full strength, and Brownwood took full advantage as the game went on. Ike Hall threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123...
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones
A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
