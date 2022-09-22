Group wanted for spray painting 'F**k The Queen' on Manhattan charging bull statue

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a group wanted for spray painting the words "F**k The Queen on one of the charging bulls statues in Lower Manhattan earlier this month.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on September 9, when four suspects approached the Bowling Green Charging Bull Statue located at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway.

According to police, one of the suspects used a paint marker type instrument to write the words "F**k The Queen" on the statue.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspects then fled the location northbound on Broadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).