ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Group wanted for spray painting 'F**k The Queen' on Manhattan charging bull statue

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbMDc_0i5qWAy700

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a group wanted for spray painting the words "F**k The Queen on one of the charging bulls statues in Lower Manhattan earlier this month.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on September 9, when four suspects approached the Bowling Green Charging Bull Statue located at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway.

According to police, one of the suspects used a paint marker type instrument to write the words "F**k The Queen" on the statue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039UyI_0i5qWAy700
Photo credit NYPD

The suspects then fled the location northbound on Broadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways

It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

2 men shot in Brooklyn, police investigating

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say the men, both in their 40s, were shot near Van Buren Street and Lafayette Avenue.One man was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the gun violence.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’

A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
BRONX, NY
getitforless.info

Atlantic Antic Festival

The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Charging Bull#Spray Painting#Statues#Crime Stoppers
boropark24.com

Gunpoint Robbery at Smokeshop on 20th Avenue, Suspect Fled the Scene

Two suspects appear to have fled the scene after committing a gunpoint robbery on 20th Avenue and 62nd Street Saturday night around 11:45 pm. The two suspects entered the smoke shop at 6205 20th Ave with a firearm and warned all those in the store not to move while the pair headed towards the back of the store where they stole a bag of cash and a safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Carriage Horse Owner Faces Charges After Animal's Midtown Collapse

The owner of a carriage horse that collapsed on a midtown Manhattan street, seen on startling video, faced charges at a Department of Health administrative hearing on Friday. Ryder went down on 9th Avenue last month with his owner, Colm McKeever, at the reins. According to health department documents, Ryder's owner falsified birth records and tried to pass the horse off as 13 years old. A veterinarian who checked out the horse after its fall determined Ryder to be around 26 years old, too old to be licensed as a carriage horse in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paintings
queenoftheclick.com

Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake

Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses

A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out in a bar, the Showtime Bar and Lounge, in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., police and witnesses said. ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times inside Manhattan home, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed inside his apartment in Manhattan overnight, police said Saturday. A relative found the 63-year-old victim inside his home on Hamilton Place near West 143rd Street around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide further details on his condition but […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NYS Music

Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn

Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy