Brownsburg, IN

Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life

By Lindy Thackston
 3 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person.

It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain.

Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea.

“Her pain just got really bad, and she went to the ER and they saw the mass and she said, ‘Oh I know, that’s fibroids.’ And they said, ‘No, this is something different,'” Jenny explained. “So that’s how she was diagnosed.”

And exactly seven years and one day later, Andrea passed away in February 2022.

Diagnosed at age 43 with stage 4 colon cancer, she was able to raise her three daughters to adulthood and write a book about her faith during cancer.

Another legacy started back in 2015 when her friends wanted to have a fundraiser for Andrea and her family.

“And she said ‘Okay, as long as we do this for someone else every year,'” said Jenny. “So it was called Have a Little Faith Foundation in 2015. We recently renamed it after her passing because we wanted to include her name, so now it’s Andrea’s Faith Foundation.”

The 7th annual Have a Little Faith Benefit Concert this weekend will be the first one without Andrea.

This year the money will to Belle Samson.

Belle says she’s “honored, humbled and blessed” to be chosen.

Belle Samson and family

The Fishers mom was having GI issues, and working as a physical therapist at a nursing home at the height of COVID.

“So I was always tired, but this time I was more exhausted, like exhausted to the point where it doesn’t feel right,” said Belle.

And near the end of 2020, she was told she had stage 4 rectal cancer.

The fight continues two years later as she’s about to have more than half of her liver removed.

She says her kids, ages 12 to 32, keep her spirits high.

“They are actually the ones who kept telling me, ‘Be positive, be optimistic, you can do this. Mom, you’re built different, keep going.’ And my husband too has been there through it all.”

Jenny and her family are so happy to be able to bless Belle and her family, and hope you’ll join them.

They know Andrea is still singing… just in a different place.

The concert, put on by Andrea’s fellow musicians and students, is Saturday September 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Avon Middle School South. Donations will be accepted at the door. There will also be food to buy and a silent auction.

If you or someone you know is newly diagnosed or just needs some help, be sure to check out Andrea’s Faith Foundation . You can also get Andrea’s book, Moving Mountains, at the website .

