CEOs of major banks have taken the stand in a series of congressional hearings regarding predicted tough financial times ahead. However, the banks do not seem too worried about a potential recession. Kristin Myers, the editor in chief at TheBalance.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "Consumers are doing much better than they were back in 2008 during that big recession," she said. "We see a lot of households have far more money, their savings are up, and then of course when it comes to them and their futures, they're holding a lot more capital than they were previously."

