Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students

A man was shot by a bus stop that was carrying students.

Via Fox19

Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg.

According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy Jones, the bus driver called 911 to send a medical response team for an injured person.

The suspected shooter ran from the scene but was soon arrested by District 3 officers. He has been identified as 19-year-old Raquan Morris, according to police.