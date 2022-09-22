ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spencer Strider’s injury only adds to Braves rotation concerns

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’ll be out for the rest of the regular season. Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’s been placed on the 15-day injured list, which reportedly goes back to Sept. 21. With only 11 games left of the regular season for the Braves, Strider will be out for the rest of the season.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -127, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2...
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
Austin Riley
Matt Olson
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while J.T. Realmuto takes the afternoon off. Our models project Stubbs, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.5 fantasy points against...
Hawks GM updates media on multiple injuries

The Hawks’ 2022 first-rounder out of Duke hasn’t seen the court this offseason as he deals with a foot injury, but it seems the team was just acting in a cautionary manner. If there’s one thing this team needs, it’s shooters. So, having Griffin healthy should be of paramount concern; he’s set to be a big part of the Hawks this season.
