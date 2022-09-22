Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz says Aaron Judge reminds him of WHO?! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk about Aaron Judge’s success and accomplishments this season. They also dive into everything the Braves’ rookie sensation Spencer Strider is doing this season!
Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
Spencer Strider’s injury only adds to Braves rotation concerns
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’ll be out for the rest of the regular season. Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’s been placed on the 15-day injured list, which reportedly goes back to Sept. 21. With only 11 games left of the regular season for the Braves, Strider will be out for the rest of the season.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Phillies Fall to Braves Despite Late Rally
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped game three of a four-game series to the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Saturday evening.
Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead
Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -127, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2...
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
Aaron Judge Held Homerless Versus Red Sox as Chase Moves to Toronto
The Boston Red Sox kept New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from hitting a home run over four games at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees swept the Red Sox, and Judge will attempt to tie Roger Maris' single-season home run record in Toronto this week.
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the two National League teams face off at Chavez Ravine. It’s time for Dodger baseball and to look at our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Dodgers prediction and pick. The Dodgers defeated the Cardinals...
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while J.T. Realmuto takes the afternoon off. Our models project Stubbs, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.5 fantasy points against...
Phillies' magic number in single digits behind big nights from Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who maintained their 2½-game lead over Milwaukee for...
Hawks GM updates media on multiple injuries
The Hawks’ 2022 first-rounder out of Duke hasn’t seen the court this offseason as he deals with a foot injury, but it seems the team was just acting in a cautionary manner. If there’s one thing this team needs, it’s shooters. So, having Griffin healthy should be of paramount concern; he’s set to be a big part of the Hawks this season.
