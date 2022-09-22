Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’ll be out for the rest of the regular season. Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is facing an oblique strain, and it’s worse than the team initially thought. He’s been placed on the 15-day injured list, which reportedly goes back to Sept. 21. With only 11 games left of the regular season for the Braves, Strider will be out for the rest of the season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO