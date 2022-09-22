BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO