WAFB.com
Perseverance pays off for walk-on LSU RB Josh Williams
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions said on Thursday, Sept. 22, that there were recruiting violations in the LSU football program and handed down punishments for those violations. NCAA infractions committee hands down ruling on LSU...
WAFB.com
Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...
WAFB.com
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the...
