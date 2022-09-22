Read full article on original website
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
I’m convinced the AirPods Max active noise cancellation has gotten worse
The active noise cancellation (ANC) in my one-week-old AirPods Max has gone soft. After updating to the latest firmware, version 4E71, I am convinced the ANC is no longer as strong or effective as it originally was out of the box. If you’re one of the folks who has experienced this frustrating issue (it’s been discussed on Reddit for months), I now understand the problem firsthand.
Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?
A white Xbox Series X has appeared in Logitech’s latest Astro Gaming commercial. The white model appears in a new ad for the Logitech-owned Astro Gaming headphone line, featuring the new A30 wireless headphones that are compatible with Xbox Series X, PS5, and more. The commercial shows a white Xbox Series X alongside a regular PS5 and the white and pink Blue Yeti microphones that were part of a collaboration between Logitech and Blue.
I used OpenAI’s new tech to transcribe audio right on my laptop
OpenAI, the company behind image-generation and meme-spawning program DALL-E and the powerful text autocomplete engine GPT-3, has launched a new, open-source neural network meant to transcribe audio into written text (via TechCrunch). It’s called Whisper, and the company says it “approaches human level robustness and accuracy on English speech recognition” and that it can also automatically recognize, transcribe, and translate other languages like Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.
How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
While it’s likely the Action button will evolve over time, at launch, it’s essentially a set of preselected shortcuts or “actions.” Your options are Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcuts. Some of these actions have secondary functions dubbed “gestures.” Within each action, you’ll be able to see what gestures are available to you.
Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices
It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Has the Windows 11 2022 Update made your gaming PC stutter?
While Apple was initially expected to hold an event to launch its rumored M2-equipped Macs and iPads in October, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts Apple will announce its new devices in a series of press releases, website updates, and media briefings instead. I know that it probably takes a lot...
Rad Power offers first e-bike subscriptions in Europe
Subscription prices also cover repair services which can be booked in the Cycle app if something breaks. And, for an additional monthly fee, there’s a peace-of-mind package which reduces the deductible in cases of damage and theft. The subscription bikes can also be fitted with options like baskets and racks (though it’s not clear if this costs extra).
NY AG tries to explain how Apple’s free Yankees stream is worse than cable TV
Yankees star Aaron Judge could break a home run record at Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and you’ll be able to watch the game for free through Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball broadcast. But in tweets ahead of the game, New York Attorney General Letitia James confusingly called for the game to be brought over to New York’s local Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) cable network, and after slightly walking that back, called the steps to watch Apple’s broadcast “burdens.”
Apple says old and new AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible because of mesh density
“As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips,” Apple’s support site reads. Could a looser mesh pattern really make any difference to sound quality? If it’s...
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th
The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands
It’s been five months since Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, so it’s easy to forget that, in those first heady days, this was all supposed to be about free speech. We’re long past that now. But Musk showed at least a glimmer of interest in it again this week, albeit in a completely different piece of his empire: the Starlink internet satellites.
Netflix is on a good run with anime lately
Here are four relatively recent releases that show the breadth and potential of Netflix’s ongoing foray into anime. There are lots of stories about people from the real world being sucked into a fantasy universe, but Uncle From Another World takes the trope in a slightly different direction. The titular uncle wakes up from a 17-year-long coma, and during that time, he was transported to a D&D-inspired alternate universe, where he survived as an adventurer of sorts. When he awakens in the real world he... immediately wonders what happened to Sega in the console wars.
London police arrest teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links
Police declined to say what incident the arrest was in connection with, but many of the details line up with recent high-profile hacks. This spring, the City of London police arrested and released seven teenagers in connection with an investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking group. Today’s arrest also comes just days after two security breaches believed to be connected to Lapsus$, with the leak of early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage due to a “network intrusion” and a security breach at Uber that caused it to take several internal systems offline for a while.
Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off
If you plan to catch up on cleaning this weekend, you can do so a lot faster with today’s excellent robot vacuum deal. Regularly $949.98, Amazon is selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum for just $679.48 — an all-time low — when you apply the on-page coupon and use promo code S7PLUS4SD at checkout.
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max
Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.
It sure looks like we’re getting new MacBook Pros in October
Apple plans to release new MacBook models in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a new report from DigiTimes. DigiTimes also reported last week that suppliers are “gearing up” for shipments of the upcoming products. The report corroborates a number of rumors that have surfaced over...
Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets
On today’s show, wearables reviewer Victoria Song joins Nilay, David, and Alex to discuss her review of the Apple Watch Ultra: how the large screen fits on a wrist, how customizable the action button is, and whether she has become “Ultra-pilled.”. You can listen to the full show...
Garmin introduces its first smart blood pressure monitor
Garmin now has an FDA-cleared (not to be confused with FDA approved) smart blood pressure monitor to accompany its other health-focused wearables. The Garmin Index BPM Smart Blood Pressure Monitor allows users to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure and syncs that data with the Garmin Connect mobile app that also syncs with Garmin devices like smartwatches, chest straps, smart scales, and bike computers.
