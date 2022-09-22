ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a waterspout on Lake Erie Sunday morning. Rebecca Snyder said the video of the waterspout was taken at around 9:30 Sunday morning at Madison Township Park, seen above. Meteorologist MacKenzie Bart said it’s possible we’ll see...
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Cleveland Scene

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
Cleveland Jewish News

Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
case.edu

The Cleveland Pickle Fest: A pickle-lover’s dream

On Saturday, Sept. 17, pickle lovers across Cleveland gathered for the fourth annual Cleveland Pickle Fest, with music, pickles and so much more. This event had a little something for everyone—even those of us who are not avid pickle connoisseurs—featuring vendors of all kinds, food trucks, live music and even a pickle-eating contest. As someone who casually enjoys pickles, I attended the event with few expectations, mostly hoping for some good food. I certainly wasn’t expecting such an enthusiastic turnout for the event, as people arrived in pickle costumes complete with green face paint. And with an attendance of about 16,000 people for their first festival, it was almost guaranteed that people would be crowded around this year to try some of the delicious pickles. People seemed to have a genuine love for the festival and pickles in general.
