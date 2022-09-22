Read full article on original website
MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a waterspout on Lake Erie Sunday morning. Rebecca Snyder said the video of the waterspout was taken at around 9:30 Sunday morning at Madison Township Park, seen above. Meteorologist MacKenzie Bart said it’s possible we’ll see...
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
We've compiled a list of options for you to plan accordingly in the season ahead, which officially starts Sept. 22.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday across our northeastern counties of Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Ashtabula. More rain and storms tonight will accompany lows in the lower 50s. There is a Flood Watch in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula...
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston.
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Looking for something a bit more spooky than apples and pumpkins this fall? Halloween brings out the spirit in all of us and these Northeast Ohio haunted houses and ghostly events are sure to scare the pants off of you. Check their sites for more information. 1390 West 65th St.,...
On Saturday, Sept. 17, pickle lovers across Cleveland gathered for the fourth annual Cleveland Pickle Fest, with music, pickles and so much more. This event had a little something for everyone—even those of us who are not avid pickle connoisseurs—featuring vendors of all kinds, food trucks, live music and even a pickle-eating contest. As someone who casually enjoys pickles, I attended the event with few expectations, mostly hoping for some good food. I certainly wasn’t expecting such an enthusiastic turnout for the event, as people arrived in pickle costumes complete with green face paint. And with an attendance of about 16,000 people for their first festival, it was almost guaranteed that people would be crowded around this year to try some of the delicious pickles. People seemed to have a genuine love for the festival and pickles in general.
