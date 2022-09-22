South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When a South Hill woman went to pick up her husband from the doctor’s office, she had a feeling she had picked up a winning lottery ticket from the gas station earlier.

Thinking the prize was $1,000 or $1,500, Brenda Cross was surprised to find she had actually won the $300,000 Crossword Inferno’s top prize.

“I started shaking,” said Cross.

According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game’ $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross’ ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Cross said she wants to use her winnings to pay bills and take care of her family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.