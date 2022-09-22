ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UU6r_0i5qPO9E00

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When a South Hill woman went to pick up her husband from the doctor’s office, she had a feeling she had picked up a winning lottery ticket from the gas station earlier.

Thinking the prize was $1,000 or $1,500, Brenda Cross was surprised to find she had actually won the $300,000 Crossword Inferno’s top prize.

Oktoberfest coming to Libbie Mill in Henrico

“I started shaking,” said Cross.

According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game’ $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross’ ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.

Cross said she wants to use her winnings to pay bills and take care of her family.

