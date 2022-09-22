Read full article on original website
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
“I’ve heard the dwarves have greatly expanded their halls of late,” the elven smith Celebrimbor says to Elrond, the future Lord of Rivendell, as they approach the dwarven city of Khazad-dûm in the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. “They sculpt the rock with the respect of one who cares for an aged parent. I’ve long wanted to see them work.” Celebrimbor shares that curiosity with viewers of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy: It’s the cavernous ruins of this underground citadel, after all, that make a memorable impression in The Fellowship of the Ring as the home of a terrifying Balrog. (Also known as the sequence in which Gandalf the Gray becomes immortalized as a meme.)
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (3:02). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (14:24). Later, they discuss if their theories about Halbrand or Adar have changed (1:25:10). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for some of the revelations in the episode (1:35:02).
