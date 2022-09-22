“I’ve heard the dwarves have greatly expanded their halls of late,” the elven smith Celebrimbor says to Elrond, the future Lord of Rivendell, as they approach the dwarven city of Khazad-dûm in the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. “They sculpt the rock with the respect of one who cares for an aged parent. I’ve long wanted to see them work.” Celebrimbor shares that curiosity with viewers of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy: It’s the cavernous ruins of this underground citadel, after all, that make a memorable impression in The Fellowship of the Ring as the home of a terrifying Balrog. (Also known as the sequence in which Gandalf the Gray becomes immortalized as a meme.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO