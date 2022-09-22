Read full article on original website
Related
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL・
The Verge
I used OpenAI’s new tech to transcribe audio right on my laptop
OpenAI, the company behind image-generation and meme-spawning program DALL-E and the powerful text autocomplete engine GPT-3, has launched a new, open-source neural network meant to transcribe audio into written text (via TechCrunch). It’s called Whisper, and the company says it “approaches human level robustness and accuracy on English speech recognition” and that it can also automatically recognize, transcribe, and translate other languages like Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.
The Verge
Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?
A white Xbox Series X has appeared in Logitech’s latest Astro Gaming commercial. The white model appears in a new ad for the Logitech-owned Astro Gaming headphone line, featuring the new A30 wireless headphones that are compatible with Xbox Series X, PS5, and more. The commercial shows a white Xbox Series X alongside a regular PS5 and the white and pink Blue Yeti microphones that were part of a collaboration between Logitech and Blue.
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
While it’s likely the Action button will evolve over time, at launch, it’s essentially a set of preselected shortcuts or “actions.” Your options are Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcuts. Some of these actions have secondary functions dubbed “gestures.” Within each action, you’ll be able to see what gestures are available to you.
The Verge
Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices
It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
The Verge
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th
The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The AirPods Pro 2 are the new gold standard for Apple earbuds
The AirPods Pro 2 are as good as it gets for Apple users, offering some of the best sound, controls and active noise cancellation you can find in a pair of buds. Existing AirPods Pro owners don't need to rush out and upgrade, but everyone else willing to invest the $249 is in for a treat.
The Verge
Rad Power offers first e-bike subscriptions in Europe
Subscription prices also cover repair services which can be booked in the Cycle app if something breaks. And, for an additional monthly fee, there’s a peace-of-mind package which reduces the deductible in cases of damage and theft. The subscription bikes can also be fitted with options like baskets and racks (though it’s not clear if this costs extra).
The Verge
Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands
It’s been five months since Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, so it’s easy to forget that, in those first heady days, this was all supposed to be about free speech. We’re long past that now. But Musk showed at least a glimmer of interest in it again this week, albeit in a completely different piece of his empire: the Starlink internet satellites.
The Verge
I’m convinced the AirPods Max active noise cancellation has gotten worse
The active noise cancellation (ANC) in my one-week-old AirPods Max has gone soft. After updating to the latest firmware, version 4E71, I am convinced the ANC is no longer as strong or effective as it originally was out of the box. If you’re one of the folks who has experienced this frustrating issue (it’s been discussed on Reddit for months), I now understand the problem firsthand.
How to start your own podcast
Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Will Give Us the iPhone Battery Icon Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software release -- iOS 16 -- brings back battery percentage to the iPhone status bar. Apple pulled out the feature with the release of iPhone X in 2017 due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone.
The Verge
Netflix is on a good run with anime lately
Here are four relatively recent releases that show the breadth and potential of Netflix’s ongoing foray into anime. There are lots of stories about people from the real world being sucked into a fantasy universe, but Uncle From Another World takes the trope in a slightly different direction. The titular uncle wakes up from a 17-year-long coma, and during that time, he was transported to a D&D-inspired alternate universe, where he survived as an adventurer of sorts. When he awakens in the real world he... immediately wonders what happened to Sega in the console wars.
The Verge
Apple says old and new AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible because of mesh density
“As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips,” Apple’s support site reads. Could a looser mesh pattern really make any difference to sound quality? If it’s...
The Verge
Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off
If you plan to catch up on cleaning this weekend, you can do so a lot faster with today’s excellent robot vacuum deal. Regularly $949.98, Amazon is selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum for just $679.48 — an all-time low — when you apply the on-page coupon and use promo code S7PLUS4SD at checkout.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
The Nothing Phone 1 again sparked interest in transparent phone aesthetics, but modders have been at it for a while. The latest experiment to come out of the enthusiast community is an iPhone 14 with a transparent rear panel. Photos of an iPhone 14 with innards visible underneath are making rounds of Twitter, but the identity of the modder remains unclear.
The Verge
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series is coming this December
While the third season of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series still doesn’t have an actual premiere date, the wait for Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series is almost over. While you wait, you can check out the very first teaser...
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
Comments / 0