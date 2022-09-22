Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Marching Mountaineers debut 2022 routine
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning Marching Mountaineers debuted their 2022 routine, “Postcards from New York,” during the West Orange High School game opener on Sept. 16. The Marching Mountaineers staff includes band director Lewis Kelly; associate band director Erin Lagatic; assistant band directors Michael Denburg, Christina...
essexnewsdaily.com
STOP for Nikhil hits $50K goal following West Orange race
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation’s annual STOP for Nikhil 5K run and 3K walk returned to West Orange High School’s Suriano Stadium on Sept. 18, raising money for the foundation’s traffic safety programs, music lessons and scholarships for the 12th year. The event honors Nikhil Badlani, a West Orange middle school student who died in a car crash in 2011 when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign in South Orange; as of press time on Sept. 20, the event had reached its $50,000 goal. Nevertheless, participants can keep fundraising until the end of the month.
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls soccer team has optimistic outlook
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team is making good strides despite a tough start to the season with a 1-6 record through Sept. 21. Belleville, which defeated College Achieve Central Charter, 7-0, on Sept. 14 in the team’s fourth game, is guided by first-year head coach Jennifer Alves, who was an assistant coach with the team for three seasons.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team has won five straight matches to improve to 5-2 on the season through Sept. 22. The Lady Buccaneers, under head coach John Spina, dropped matches to Payne Tech and East Orange Campus to start the season. Spina said the team was missing a few players early on and had trouble with consistency. But they turned things around. They defeated Science Park, West Caldwell Tech, Barringer, Irvington and Newark East Side during the winning streak.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys soccer team hosts Caldwell
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team hosted Caldwell on Sept. 22 at Irvington Park. The IHS Blue Knights lost a tough game, 2-1, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Karl Boucher scored for the Blue Knights. Walter Tajeda made nine saves for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-1, on Sept. 19 at Father Glotzbach Field. It was the Lady Raiders’ first win of the season. Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville added by Editor on September 23, 2022.
essexnewsdaily.com
Longtime running coach recalls his tenure at Bloomfield High School
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — One afternoon last week, Paul Williams, 85, related his experiences serving as Bloomfield High School’s running coach. He had been head coach for cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track from 1961 to 2002. Born in Jersey City, he moved with his family to Dearborn, Mich.,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS senior named a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the academically talented high school seniors named is one senior from Columbia High School, Holden U. Reeves. The semifinalists will compete for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Zuckerman resigns from South Orange governing body; Schnall rejoins board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sept. 12 meeting of the South Orange Board of Trustees proved a bittersweet one, as village leaders bade farewell to Trustee Bob Zuckerman and welcomed back Trustee Steve Schnall. This meeting was Zuckerman’s last on the board, as he and his husband have moved...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rachel Coalition seeks volunteers for its Court Advocate Program
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, is seeking volunteers for its Court Advocate Program. This 40-hour hands-on training program educates participants to assist domestic violence victims with emotional and administrative support as they await their restraining order hearing in Essex County Family Court in Newark.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington opens STEAM academy
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
essexnewsdaily.com
Historical Society of East Orange to celebrate city’s past legacy
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Historical Society of East Orange will host a special event celebrating the city’s past legacy as one of America’s wealthiest communities, titled “A Soiree: Reclaiming Our Prominence,” on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Ambrose Ward Mansion, 132 S. Harrison St. in East Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nonprofit showcases music of Washington’s era to today’s audience
MORRISTOWN, NJ — In honor of Constitution Day, Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, brought history to life through music with a free performance on Sept. 17. Hosted by Morristown National Historical Park, singers and instrumentalists wowed an audience gathered in the Ford Mansion of the historical park.
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ostrowsky receives Lifetime Partner in Progress Award
NEWARK, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky received the Lifetime Partner in Progress Award at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s 17th annual “Celebrating Newark: Partners in Progress” event on Sept. 13. Ostrowsky will be retiring from his role on Dec. 31, after more than 30 years of leadership within the enterprise. Mark E. Manigan, current president of RWJBarnabas Health, will assume the role of president and CEO of the system on Jan. 1, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
Township of Bloomfield issues guidance to residents regarding spotted lanternfly
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — At the Sept. 19 Bloomfield Township Council meeting, Tom Purtell, Bloomfield’s forester since 2019, gave a brief presentation about the sharp increase in spotted lanternflies in town, advising residents to refer to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture for information on how to control an infestation.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ Repertory Company presents ‘Eden Prairie, 1971’
LONG BRANCH, NJ — New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present the National New Play Network premiere of “Eden Prairie, 1971,” written by Mat Smart. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada and Emilio Cuesta. Performances are Oct. 20 through Nov. 20, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or online at.
