MedCity News
Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Aprepitant Injectable Emulsion to Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
Approval has been granted to aprepitant injectable emulsion by the FDA for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adult patients. The FDA has approved aprepitant (Aponvie) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adult patients, according to Heron Therapeutics, Inc.1. The basis of...
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
MedPage Today
FDA Grants First Tumor-Agnostic Approval for RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
The FDA granted accelerated approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors associated with RET gene fusions, the agency announced on Wednesday. Selpercatinib's tumor-agnostic indication is specifically for patients who have progressed on or following systemic treatment, and for those who have no satisfactory alternative...
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
