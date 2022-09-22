ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedCity News

Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder

A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Aprepitant Injectable Emulsion to Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting

Approval has been granted to aprepitant injectable emulsion by the FDA for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adult patients. The FDA has approved aprepitant (Aponvie) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adult patients, according to Heron Therapeutics, Inc.1. The basis of...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study

Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
CANCER
MedPage Today

FDA Grants First Tumor-Agnostic Approval for RET Fusion-Positive Cancers

The FDA granted accelerated approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors associated with RET gene fusions, the agency announced on Wednesday. Selpercatinib's tumor-agnostic indication is specifically for patients who have progressed on or following systemic treatment, and for those who have no satisfactory alternative...
CANCER
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
