laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake fixed with iOS 16.0.2 — here's how to download it now
A serious iPhone 14 Pro camera issue is fixed in the latest iOS 16.0.2 update and you are going to want to download it now if you own an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max to ensure you don't damage your camera. Apple launched its iPhone 14 Pro lineup just...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
laptopmag.com
Sorry, but open wireless earbuds are stupid – here’s why
No one else is going to say it, so I will – open wireless earbuds are stupid. I get the concept. I also understand the need for wanting to bring something fresh and “innovative” to market. This ain’t it. Sorry. There’s some confusion about what products...
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know so far
Google Pixel Watch is just over the horizon, set to arrive alongside the hotly anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Made by Google event on October 6. But the Pixel Watch will be one of the more interesting announcements, seeing as it’s the first smartwatch built by Google.
laptopmag.com
HPRT MT810 portable printer review
The HRPT MT810 is a nearly perfect print solution for those who need to print on the go. The lightweight, highly portable, ergonomically designed MT810 is easy to set up and use across multiple devices making it a win for HRPT. Pros. +. No need to buy ink. +. Portable...
laptopmag.com
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM4: Which are the better noise-cancelling earbuds?
Bose recently launched the QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the long-awaited sequel to their defining noise-cancelling QC Earbuds. This version welcomes several upgrades, including Bluetooth 5.3, richer sound, smarter active noise cancellation (ANC), and a sleeker redesign. Performance is what you would expect from a Bose product, specifically on the noise-cancelling front, where these buds crush the competition.
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far
A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
Elon Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial
Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to answer Twitter’s questions under oath in a deposition scheduled for the next few days.The deposition comes ahead of an October trial that will determine if the multibillionaire must carry through with his bid to buy the social media company for $44 billion.It has been planned for Monday and Tuesday, 26-27 September, and may extend to 28 September if necessary, Reuters reported, citing a filing at the Delaware Court of Chancery.This comes ahead of the trial between the world’s richest man and Twitter that will take place between 17 and 21 October.Since July,...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
