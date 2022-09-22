ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
BOSTON, MA
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday

The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 9/23/22

College football is back, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alex Bregman
Johnny Cueto
Austin Riley
numberfire.com

Orlando Arcia starting Saturday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Arcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 3

When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and it should lead to us having a chance at making some winning lineups.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Fantasy Baseball#Gpp#Dfs Sharpstack#The Atlanta Braves#Fangraphs
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez taking over second base for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez will operate second base after Michael Massey was rested at home versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido starting for Mets Saturday afternoon

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk. Our models project Nido for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ildemaro Vargas starting Saturday evening for Washington

Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Vargas is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Our models project Vargas for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Astros
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Mark Payton in left field for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is bating eighth in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will man left field after AJ Pollock was moved to center and Adam Engel was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Drew Hutchison, Payton's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX

