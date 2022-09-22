Read full article on original website
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Darin Ruf batting fifth in New York's Friday lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is stating in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Ruf will operate in right field after Tyler Naquin was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
Yankees starting Kyle Higashioka behind the plate on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch in New York after Jose Trevino received a break versus Bostons' righty Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
San Francisco's Evan Longoria operating third base on Friday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is batting fourth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will man third base after Jason Vosler was given a breather in Arizona. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 14.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Mark Payton in left field for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is bating eighth in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will man left field after AJ Pollock was moved to center and Adam Engel was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Drew Hutchison, Payton's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
Orlando Arcia starting Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Arcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
J.D. Davis sitting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 325 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with a .729...
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Nola will start behind the plate after Jorge Alfaro was rested at Coors Field. numberFire's models project Nola to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Serven for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Red Sox leave Abraham Almonte off Sunday lineup
The Boston Red Sox did not list Abraham Almonte in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Almonte will move back to the Red Sox' bench Sunday while Yu Chang joins the lineup at second base and bats eighth. Kike Hernandez will move from second base up to centerfield.
Ildemaro Vargas starting Saturday evening for Washington
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Vargas is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Our models project Vargas for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
