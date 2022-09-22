ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday

NFL fans aren't happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon. The network is having some major technological difficulties during the early window of Sunday's NFL games. Fans are not happy, as the Jets vs. Bengals game is being impacted. "As reliable as poor officiating is CBS s inability to give us...
NFL
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter, and a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano caused his back to lock up and led to him stumbling. After going into the locker room for a concussion check, Tagovailoa was fully cleared and allowed to return to the game, per Rapoport.
MIAMI, FL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders

It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire

What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
NFL
NFL

NFL Reinvents Pro Bowl Starting in 2023

The NFL announced a transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the event as “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

