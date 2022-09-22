Read full article on original website
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday
NFL fans aren't happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon. The network is having some major technological difficulties during the early window of Sunday's NFL games. Fans are not happy, as the Jets vs. Bengals game is being impacted. "As reliable as poor officiating is CBS s inability to give us...
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter, and a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano caused his back to lock up and led to him stumbling. After going into the locker room for a concussion check, Tagovailoa was fully cleared and allowed to return to the game, per Rapoport.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
The Raiders Are 0–3—and Maybe Wondering What Could Have Been
It’s too early to second-guess the Josh McDaniels hire, but it’s impossible to ignore what a different staff, with a less-talented roster, did last year.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Winners, losers from NFL Week 3: Miami Dolphins make Super Bowl statement, trouble in Las Vegas and Chicago
Sunday’s NFL Week 3 action is coming to a close and every weekend keeps getting better. On an afternoon of
Denver Broncos win ugly over the San Francisco 49ers: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos took on one another Sunday night in a game that seemingly set NFL
SB Nation
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire
What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
NFL
NFL Reinvents Pro Bowl Starting in 2023
The NFL announced a transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the event as “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
