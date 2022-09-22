Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How to unpair an Apple Watch
If you’re lucky enough to be unboxing a new Apple Watch this week, you might be wondering how to disconnect your old one from your iPhone. Unless you plan on using two watches — it’s a thing — you’ll want to unpair it so you can hand it down to a friend or family member or sell it.
The Verge
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th
The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL・
The Verge
Rad Power offers first e-bike subscriptions in Europe
Subscription prices also cover repair services which can be booked in the Cycle app if something breaks. And, for an additional monthly fee, there’s a peace-of-mind package which reduces the deductible in cases of damage and theft. The subscription bikes can also be fitted with options like baskets and racks (though it’s not clear if this costs extra).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?
A white Xbox Series X has appeared in Logitech’s latest Astro Gaming commercial. The white model appears in a new ad for the Logitech-owned Astro Gaming headphone line, featuring the new A30 wireless headphones that are compatible with Xbox Series X, PS5, and more. The commercial shows a white Xbox Series X alongside a regular PS5 and the white and pink Blue Yeti microphones that were part of a collaboration between Logitech and Blue.
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
While it’s likely the Action button will evolve over time, at launch, it’s essentially a set of preselected shortcuts or “actions.” Your options are Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcuts. Some of these actions have secondary functions dubbed “gestures.” Within each action, you’ll be able to see what gestures are available to you.
Shinzo Abe funeral: world figures fly in to political storm over state service for Japan former PM
The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, will be among foreign dignitaries arriving in Japan to attend a state funeral for the assassinated former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, despite strong public opposition to the ceremony. They will be among about...
China becomes ‘hothouse’ of intrigue ahead of crucial Communist party congress
Purges of senior officials and unfounded rumours of military coups in Beijing have fed into feverish speculation ahead of a key meeting of China’s ruling party next month, when president Xi Jinping is expected to be granted an unprecedented third term. The jailing of a clique of senior security...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off four days of joint naval exercises on Monday, one day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile. The drills, which are the first of their kind in five years, feature the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft...
Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay
Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
The Verge
France announces minimum €3 book delivery fee to help booksellers compete with Amazon
The French government has announced it will introduce a minimum charge for book deliveries of €3 (about $2.92) in order to help small booksellers compete with retailing giant Amazon, reports Reuters. The minimum fee will only apply to orders under €35 (about $34.12). It’s the latest measure by...
The Verge
Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands
It’s been five months since Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, so it’s easy to forget that, in those first heady days, this was all supposed to be about free speech. We’re long past that now. But Musk showed at least a glimmer of interest in it again this week, albeit in a completely different piece of his empire: the Starlink internet satellites.
The Verge
London police arrest teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links
Police declined to say what incident the arrest was in connection with, but many of the details line up with recent high-profile hacks. This spring, the City of London police arrested and released seven teenagers in connection with an investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking group. Today’s arrest also comes just days after two security breaches believed to be connected to Lapsus$, with the leak of early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage due to a “network intrusion” and a security breach at Uber that caused it to take several internal systems offline for a while.
The Verge
Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices
It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
The Verge
Spain’s Transports Urbans de Sabadell has La Bussí.
Once again, the US has fallen behind in transportation — call it the Bussí gap. A hole in our infrastructure, if you will. California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes the state’s “BitLicense” law. The bill, called the Digital Financial Assets Law, would establish a regulatory framework...
The Verge
T-Mobile adds domestic United flights to its free in-flight Wi-Fi roster
T-Mobile is broadening its free in-flight Wi-Fi promotion by adding domestic United Airlines flights to the offer. Subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta Max and Magenta post-paid plans have already had access to a similar deal on Alaska Airlines and Delta flights, but now United is also in the mix. It’s...
The Verge
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE review: I expected more
Spending a grip on a gaming laptop isn’t difficult; a cursory search on gaming laptops will net you several options that cost more than $4,000. But finding a laptop that’s giving you the greatest return on your investment is more of a challenge. If you’re spending around $3,000 on a gaming laptop like the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, you want it to bury the competition, not just scrape by. Unfortunately, the Triton 500 SE is a bit disappointing and doesn’t flex its hardware enough to set it apart in a crowded market.
The Verge
Apple says old and new AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible because of mesh density
“As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips,” Apple’s support site reads. Could a looser mesh pattern really make any difference to sound quality? If it’s...
The Verge
Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off
If you plan to catch up on cleaning this weekend, you can do so a lot faster with today’s excellent robot vacuum deal. Regularly $949.98, Amazon is selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum for just $679.48 — an all-time low — when you apply the on-page coupon and use promo code S7PLUS4SD at checkout.
Comments / 0