Ocean City Today
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 rape in Ocean City
A 46-year-old man from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman in Ocean City in December 2021. According to a press release from State's Attorney Kris Heiser, Wayne Eugene White was sentenced for second-degree rape, which he pleaded guilty to on June 9, 2022.
WMDT.com
Man arrested on gun charges in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation led to firearm charges for a man in Cambridge Wednesday evening. At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane for a report of a male subject driving a white pick-up truck waving a gun at another person. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jabron Cooper.
WBOC
Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes
LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
WBOC
Two Men Wanted for Mardela Springs Robbery
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two men wanted for robbing a Mardela Springs convenience store. The sheriff's office on Tuesday said the crime happened at the Goose Creek store on July 24. Detectives investigating the crime determined that Ivan Lee Conaway, 30, and Michael Jacoby Robinson, 39, entered the store and asked for a carton of Newport cigarettes. Investigators said that when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, Conaway smacked the clerk’s hand off of the cigarettes, grabbed the cigarettes and fled the store. The store clerk received minor injuries to her wrist as a result of the incident.
WBOC
Delaware Pair Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges After Police Chase
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two people are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following a police chase that started in Milton and ended in Rehoboth Beach. Police said that shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, a trooper on patrol in the Milton area observed a Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Coastal Highway north of Cave Neck Road.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
WBOC
Fatal Shooting In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Fatal Shooting in Cambridge has left those, in the community, in tears. 20-year-old Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, was shot and killed. Cambridge Police say Raeford's body was found in a wooded area on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Cambridge Police arrived to the scene, around 3 p.m., after shots were fired. Maryland State Police have taken the lead in this case.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy
Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
Woman Fights With First Responders Amid Medical Emergency In Chesapeake Beach, Sheriff Says
A strange scene played out in Maryland as deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential medical emergency and were accosted by an agitated woman, officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Sept.18, where there was a...
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
Fleeing Man Busted With Pot, Stolen Handgun, High-Capacity Magazine In Lexington Park: Sheriff
A Maryland man with a stolen handgun and illegal magazine is facing charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office announced. Lexington Park resident Rondell James Thompson, 23, was stopped by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive following a traffic violation.
WMDT.com
Fruitland Police searching for theft suspect
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for theft. We’re told the pictured suspect stole items from Walmart valued at $85.89. The suspect reportedly fled on foot when contacted by Walmart Asset Protection. Anyone with information on the...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
WBOC
Thieves Target Public USPS Mailboxes in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - They're a convenient way to drop off a letter, invitation or even a check, but thieves are targeting those blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes you see all over town. Andrew Clark, who lives in Cambridge says he can not believe a criminal would stoop to this level.
WMDT.com
Cambridge Police respond to shooting, victim found dead
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Around 3pm on Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Fairmont Avenue. Their investigation led to the discovery of a male subject lying near a wooded area of Edgewood Avenue who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
