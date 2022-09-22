Read full article on original website
China becomes ‘hothouse’ of intrigue ahead of crucial Communist party congress
Purges of senior officials and unfounded rumours of military coups in Beijing have fed into feverish speculation ahead of a key meeting of China’s ruling party next month, when president Xi Jinping is expected to be granted an unprecedented third term. The jailing of a clique of senior security...
South Korea's president scolds media over hot mic moment
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday accused the country’s media of damaging its alliance with the United States after a TV broadcaster released a video suggesting that he insulted U.S. Congress members following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York last week.MBC caught Yoon on tape talking to his aides and top diplomats following a brief chat with Biden on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly meetings. While the audio was unclear, Yoon could be heard using what seemed as indecent language during comments the broadcaster captioned as: “Wouldn’t it be too darn...
Shinzo Abe funeral: world figures fly in to political storm over state service for Japan former PM
The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, will be among foreign dignitaries arriving in Japan to attend a state funeral for the assassinated former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, despite strong public opposition to the ceremony. They will be among about...
Clickbait extremism, mass shootings, and the assault on democracy – time for a rethink of social media?
Social media companies have done well out of the United States congressional hearings on the January 6 insurrection. They profited from livestreamed video as rioters stormed the Capitol Building. They profited from the incendiary brew of misinformation that incited thousands to travel to Washington D.C. for the “Save America” rally. They continue to profit from its aftermath. Clickbait extremism has been good for business. Video footage shot by the rioters themselves has also been a major source of evidence for police and prosecutors. On the day of the Capitol Building attack, content moderators at mainstream social media platforms were overwhelmed...
The Kwarteng plan puts at risk the very poorest people in the UK – and growth
Friday, the day of Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, was a day for the economic and financial history books, a day of eye-popping one-day moves in UK financial assets that should be of interest to more than traders, economists and economic historians. If sustained, the depreciation of the currency and the surge in sovereign borrowing costs will have important broad-based implications for the economic outlook. And once again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population who are most at risk.
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
KHAIRPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in southern Pakistan with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so that, as he puts it, his family of five wouldn’t be reduced to begging. Then came the deluge. Pakistan’s massive...
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off four days of joint naval exercises on Monday, one day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile. The drills, which are the first of their kind in five years, feature the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft...
