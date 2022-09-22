Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Splinter Cell Remake To Be Rewritten and Updated for the “Modern-Day Audience”; All We Know
A new job listing for the development of the remake of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell suggests that the title will be rewritten for the "modern-day" audience. As spotted by PSU, the job listing for the position of Scriptwriter seems to confirm that Ubisoft is looking to bring some changes to the story of former Third Echelon member, Sam Fisher.
IGN
Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Explains How He Came Up With the Iconic Logo
Mortal Kombat's co-creator has explained how he came up with the game's iconic logo – and how it almost got trashed for looking like a seahorse. On Twitter, John Tobias unveiled the original hand-drawn logo he created for the first Mortal Kombat game… and delved into its background.
IGN
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X
A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide
The Perks system has received an overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now works differently from what you have come to expect from the franchise, as Perks are now selected and built around Perk Packages. These packages are built into your multiplayer loadout and include two Basic Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk.
IGN
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Gameplay Changes In Trailers
In this new God of War Ragnarok video, we go over 10 gameplay changes from pre-release materials including trailers, interviews, and the PS Blog before the game’s release date on November 9, 2022. In this sequel to God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus must stop Ragnarok, the Norse...
IGN
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
IGN
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
IGN
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 23-27
The swine of The Nine, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Roach Race Arcade Game
Roach Race is an arcade game that was introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 in the 1.6 update. When players score, they'll be rewarded with in-game items. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll know about the Roach Race Arcade Game in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on how to play it, where to play it, and the rewards.
IGN
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
IGN
Netflix Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Netflix streaming platform as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
NFL・
IGN
The Last Patriota
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Character Skills
Character skills are key for improving your character in Escape from Tarkov. They will change how your PMC moves, deal damage, how much stamina they use, and several other bonuses. If you want to have a few bits of help while going out in a Raid, you should definitely pay attention to them.
IGN
Shovel Knight Dig Review
Since 2014, Yacht Club Games has just been cranking out banger after banger when it comes to the Shovel Knight series, and Shovel Knight Dig is yet another turn of the crank. Developed in tandem between both Yacht Club and Nitrome, Shovel Knight Dig takes the main ideas of Shovel Knight’s 2D platformer gameplay – the shoveling, the bouncing, the secrets hidden in off-pattern sections of the wall, the Mega Man-esque boss battles, so on and so forth – and fits all of them into the structure of a spelunking roguelite. It turns out it’s a great fit, even if the adventure is over rather quickly and offers few compelling reasons to dig deeper.
IGN
Welcome to IGN India!
IGN India is your #1 destination for the latest news and info for all types of entertainment – whether it’s video games, tech, movies, TV shows, anime, comic books or manga – we’ve got it all covered. IGN is the world’s leading video game and entertainment...
Comments / 0