Video Games

IGN

Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X

A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
IGN

How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order

Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IGN

Part of His World

Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN

List of Weapons

You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide

The Perks system has received an overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now works differently from what you have come to expect from the franchise, as Perks are now selected and built around Perk Packages. These packages are built into your multiplayer loadout and include two Basic Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk.
IGN

The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series

Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: 10 Gameplay Changes In Trailers

In this new God of War Ragnarok video, we go over 10 gameplay changes from pre-release materials including trailers, interviews, and the PS Blog before the game’s release date on November 9, 2022. In this sequel to God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus must stop Ragnarok, the Norse...
IGN

Festival Shells

Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
IGN

Immortality Wiki Guide

IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
IGN

A "Neighborly" Disagreement

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN

Roach Race Arcade Game

Roach Race is an arcade game that was introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 in the 1.6 update. When players score, they'll be rewarded with in-game items. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll know about the Roach Race Arcade Game in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on how to play it, where to play it, and the rewards.
IGN

Netflix Streaming Service Review

As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Netflix streaming platform as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
IGN

The Last Patriota

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN

Character Skills

Character skills are key for improving your character in Escape from Tarkov. They will change how your PMC moves, deal damage, how much stamina they use, and several other bonuses. If you want to have a few bits of help while going out in a Raid, you should definitely pay attention to them.
IGN

Shovel Knight Dig Review

Since 2014, Yacht Club Games has just been cranking out banger after banger when it comes to the Shovel Knight series, and Shovel Knight Dig is yet another turn of the crank. Developed in tandem between both Yacht Club and Nitrome, Shovel Knight Dig takes the main ideas of Shovel Knight’s 2D platformer gameplay – the shoveling, the bouncing, the secrets hidden in off-pattern sections of the wall, the Mega Man-esque boss battles, so on and so forth – and fits all of them into the structure of a spelunking roguelite. It turns out it’s a great fit, even if the adventure is over rather quickly and offers few compelling reasons to dig deeper.
IGN

Welcome to IGN India!

IGN India is your #1 destination for the latest news and info for all types of entertainment – whether it’s video games, tech, movies, TV shows, anime, comic books or manga – we’ve got it all covered. IGN is the world’s leading video game and entertainment...
