Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?
Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
IGN
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X
A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
IGN
Welcome to IGN India!
IGN India is your #1 destination for the latest news and info for all types of entertainment – whether it’s video games, tech, movies, TV shows, anime, comic books or manga – we’ve got it all covered. IGN is the world’s leading video game and entertainment...
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN
Roach Race Arcade Game
Roach Race is an arcade game that was introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 in the 1.6 update. When players score, they'll be rewarded with in-game items. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll know about the Roach Race Arcade Game in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on how to play it, where to play it, and the rewards.
IGN
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Feats and Achievements List
Shovel Knight Dig features 50 Achievements, known as Feats, for you to complete as you dig your way toward a final brawl with the sticky-fingered villain, Drill Knight. Feats are entirely optional and you'll likely find yourself completing some Feats organically while others are incredibly specific goals that'll ask you to employ new and creative techniques to earn the achievement.
IGN
The Last Patriota
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Character Skills
Character skills are key for improving your character in Escape from Tarkov. They will change how your PMC moves, deal damage, how much stamina they use, and several other bonuses. If you want to have a few bits of help while going out in a Raid, you should definitely pay attention to them.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Whether you're chasing the best settings, looking to communicate better with your team, or want to learn more about all the newest strategies and movement metas, our handy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tips and Tricks guide will provide everything you'll need to wreak havoc across the battlefield. Essential...
IGN
Path of Legends
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to make it through the Path of Legends to gather the Herba Mystica, extremely rare herbs found only in Paldea. To gather them all, you'll have to help Arven take down Titan Pokemon, which are enormous gatekeepers in their area not unlike Totem Pokemon from Sun and Moon.
IGN
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 23-27
The swine of The Nine, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Of Ballads and Brews Version 3.1 Event
Of Ballads and Brews is a Genshin Impact 3.1 event that will bring us back to the first region we encountered, Mondstadt. This time, it's an event that revolves around making a new wine and inviting the Anemo Archon to drink with them, based on the folklore the event is based on. This event will also be related to Razor's origin.
IGN
World War 3 Open Beta Announced for MENA Region
World War 3, the free-to-play online multiplayer shooter from The 4 Winds Entertainment, will launch its open beta from September 29 for the MENA and Turkey regions. A closed beta test will be held slightly earlier on September 26. The game will support MENA servers, as well as full localization...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide
The Perks system has received an overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now works differently from what you have come to expect from the franchise, as Perks are now selected and built around Perk Packages. These packages are built into your multiplayer loadout and include two Basic Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk.
IGN
Face-Off: What Is the Best Disney+ Original TV Series or Movie?
As IGN’s State of Streaming 2022 continues, we’re taking a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so many more. And while we’re excited to present these breakdowns, exclusive reveals, and interviews to you, we actually need your help in deciding what the best Disney+ original TV series or movie is!
IGN
Shovel Knight Dig - The First 7 Minutes
Check out the first 7 minutes of Shovel Knight Dig, developed by Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. Shovel Knight Dig is a 2D platforming roguelite that takes the core sidescrolling experience of Shovel Knight, flips it 90 degrees, and challenges players to dig their way from the top to the bottom of each level with permadeath and proceedurally generated stages.
Comments / 0