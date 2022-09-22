Oklahoma's top high school fast pitch softball players: Meet the state's best outfielders

By Ty Loftis

Softball season is underway across the state of Oklahoma and there are many prolific players to keep an eye on this year, especially in the outfield.

Below is a list of just a few players to keep an eye on as the season goes along and quite possibly at the next level as well.

There are hundreds of standout softball players in Oklahoma and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other outfielders worthy of fans' attention in 2022.

Oklahoma's top high school softball players for 2022

Karissa Fiegener, Piedmont

While Fiegener is labeled as a shortstop, it is imperative to mention her in this list, as she was a main reason why the Lady Wildcats won the Class 5A title game.

She is a versatile player who was the Oklahoma Female Gatorade Athlete of the Year and has several Division I offers.

Fiegener has gotten off to a great start in 2022, leading the Lady Wildcats in all batting categories so far.

Jayelle Austin, Owasso

Austin is only a sophomore, but has already been named as the 6A-4 preseason player of the year and is on the Tulsa World watch list heading into this year.

Austin was also a key contributor to an Owasso team that was runner-up to Southmoore as Class 6A state champs, leading the team in most batting categories. She has gotten off to a fast start once again this year.

Renee Christian, Westmoore

As a center fielder, Christian was a key piece in leading Westmoore to the Class 6A state tournament. Christian is heading into her senior campaign, and recently announced she will further her softball career at the University of Central Arkansas.

Beginning the 2022 season, she is leading the team in runs and hits. In the spring, she also won the 100 and 200-meter dash, along with the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter dash.

Taitum Bradshaw, Southmoore

Bradshaw returns as one of the top outfielders in the state and has already committed to playing college ball at Grand Canyon University.

As an outfielder for the Lady Sabercats, she helped lead the team to the Class 6A state championship and has already gotten off to a great start in 2022.

Maggie Glasgow, Stillwater

Glasgow, an outfielder and overall utility player, helped the Lady Pioneers reach the Class 6A state semifinals last year. Glasgow is one of four seniors on this year’s team looking to get back to that spot and make it a step further than last year.

She most recently had a three-RBI home run and a double to get the season started off right.

Chaney Helton, Coweta

Helton has helped lead Coweta to back-to-back Class 5A state title appearances as a junior. Playing for the Premier 18 and under team, she recently returned from the University of Utah, where she attended a camp to improve her skills.

She has 13 runs and 15 hits through 15 games played.

Riley Kaler, Durant

Kaler is a senior at Durant and she helped lead her team to the semifinals of the Class 5A tournament last year.

As a center fielder, she has announced that she will be furthering her softball career at Murray State College. Last year, she led the team in hits, stolen bases, batting average and on-base percentage.

She is getting off to a similar start this year, leading her team in many of the same categories.

Allyson Arthur, Chickasha

Arthur earned all-district honors for a Lady Chicks team that went 23-9 last year. As a senior outfielder, she has 17 hits in 28 plate appearances so far this year.

She has added eight RBIs and has an on-base percentage of .667. Her teammate, Leighanne Eaton, earned defensive player of the year honors last year as an infielder.

Abbey Strong, Ada

Strong has been making noise dating back to her freshman year, when she was named an all-district player and began playing for the Evolution and under national team.

Strong, who is only a junior, led the Lady Cougars to a state tournament appearance in 2020, and is looking for more in 2022. She is batting .606, has 20 hits and eight RBIs through 12 games played.

Libby Jaques, Moore

Jaques is only a sophomore, but has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, going 3-3 against Lawton and hitting home runs in games against Mustang and Broken Arrow to help lead her team to victory.

She has already taken unofficial college visits to play at the next level.

Camree Hawkes, Pryor

Hawkes led Pryor to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament last year and as a senior, she looks forward to make it back once again.

In a game against Durant last week, she had a single, double and home run. She is already getting looked at by multiple colleges, and was able to play some club ball over the summer as well.

Skyler Rodgers, Tuttle

Tuttle came up short, losing in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament last year, but Rodgers was a huge help in getting Tuttle to that point.

She has already had multiple-hit games this year and was an All-district player last year.

Shelbi Brazeal, Harrah

Brazeal, a junior, led her team to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament last year.

She has helped the Lady Panthers get off to a 4-1 district start this year, and she is a part of the 16 and under Gold-Torres Exclusive Club where she attended a workout in Colorado over the summer.