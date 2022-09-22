Read full article on original website
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
WATCH: Great Muta Makes Surprise AEW Appearance, Helps Sting
Now that’s a cameo. There are certain pairings in wrestling history that work so well that people will talk about them years if not decades later. That is the kind of thing that can make for a very fun moment when it is referenced years later, especially if it is done well. Another such moment took place this week, as a pair of rivals from decades ago had a stunning reunion.
WATCH: WWE Drops New White Rabbit Clue With Bizarre Reference
The mystery continues. One of the most interesting things a wrestling show can do is present a mystery. It lets fans wonder what they are seeing and speculate on what might be coming as the big reveal. Doing something like this right can be fascinating to see and WWE is currently trying their hand at it. Now they are at it again as another clue was dropped this week.
WWE Wants Roman Reigns vs. 34 Year Old World Champion In Dream Match
That would be a showdown. WWE is still the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that means they are going to be able to draw in names that almost no one else can. It means something to be part of a WWE show, even as an outsider. WWE is making an effort to bring someone back in for one of the biggest spots imaginable if they can pull it off.
WWE Announces Violent Match For Extreme Rules
Tie them up. There are a lot of stipulations that can be added to a match to make it more personal. That being said, the tricky part is to figure out which stipulation fits in with which story. That can be rather difficult and you can see when something doesn’t quite work. WWE has a hit and miss record with picking stipulations, but this time they seem to have figured it out quite well.
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
Another Star Possibly Gone From AEW
Catch you later? There are a lot of talented wrestlers on the AEW roster but there is only so much television time to go around. As a result, it can be rather difficult to find a way to keep everyone on television on a regular basis. That will continue to be a problem until there are fewer wrestlers or more television time and now we might be seeing one of the problems lighten up a bit.
Huge Reunion Set For October 10 Monday Night Raw
It’s a homecoming. Stables have long since been a major concept in WWE and it makes a lot of sense. Putting a group of wrestlers together allows them to fill in more television time while also getting more people on the show. That is a tricky thing to do and a stable can make it that much easier. Now WWE is bringing back one of the biggest stables ever for a special reunion.
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
Injury Update After Scary Crash On AEW Rampage
That could have been worse. Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling and unfortunately you never know when someone is going to get hurt. Something can just happen out of nowhere and result in someone being put on the shelf. At the same time though, sometimes something looks a lot worse than it is, which thankfully is what happened here.
WWE Improvised SmackDown Segment After Botched Effect
Sometimes it has to be done. Wrestling is a unique breed among sports, as it is certainly athletic but it is predetermined and often planned out in advance. That makes for some interesting situations, as you can see things go off script, or at least off plans, right in front of your eyes. That can make for some interesting moments and that was the case this week on SmackDown.
