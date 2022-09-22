Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Five Heart Podcast 296: The Bye Week Blues
Yes, we acknowledge and apologize for the shift in the schedule. We will meet again on Thursday night next week. This week on the show, we recap Mickey Joseph’s first game at the helm, the dismal loss to #6 Oklahoma. We will talk about, among other things, unfair comparisons to a top ten Oklahoma team and a Sun Belt team that beat Nebraska the week prior.
Week Four Predictions: Nebraska vs. Bye Week
Mike: Well, there won’t be a close Husker loss this weekend!. Andy: Bye Week 24th. Nebraska 13. Just kidding. As a reward for free beer in Ireland, Nebraska will be sitting out the first weekend of conference play. No major Poll Bowls, with Tennessee-Florida and Arkansas-aTm being the headliners. I like the Future Coach theme and am eternally grateful Bill O’Brien is not making an appearance.
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five
#3 Nebraska vs. #7 Ohio State 3-2, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Nebraska took on an experienced and big hitting Ohio State team and while it wasn’t always pretty they came away with a big five set win. Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore led all hitters with 21 kills. She...
Husker football: We are going the wrong direction
Authors Note: This blog post was taken from my personal blog Husker Chatter with Noah. Please take a read as this was last week's post. Please leave any comments, questions, arguments, anything that will make my writing better. These are all my opinions. Thank you. As quoted in the movie...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball News: Sam Haiby Will Miss the 2022-23 Season
The Husker women’s basketball team got some horrible, terrible, no good, very bad news today. Senior team captain and All-Big Ten selection Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 season due to a leg injury. Haiby has been known for her ability to make plays in clutch situations. When the...
