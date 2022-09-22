ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Sam Pittman says Jerry Jones means 'everything' to Arkansas, but Cowboys hosting Texas A&M game has drawback

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' enthusiasm for the Arkansas Razorbacks is no secret. The billionaire Cowboys owner attended and played football at Arkansas long ago and has since regularly hosted both Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies — a matchup that is once again annual since A&M joined the SEC in 2012 — at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked about Jones' involvement with the university Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show, and Pittman said hardly anyone compares.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football: Aggies RB Devon Achane says 'people don't know' what QB Max Johnson can do

Texas A&M and Arkansas clash in a top-25 showdown Saturday night in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies offense — even amidst a quarterback change from Haynes King to LSU transfer Max Johnson — is still seeking answers with No. 23 Texas A&M scoring just 34 points total through two games against FBS competition, but running back Devon Achane has been a bright spot of sorts. Achane scored both touchdowns for the Aggies in the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State — one on special teams — and also had a score in a Week 3 win against Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
247Sports

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire: Texas series 'should' continue, but Longhorns afraid to get beat

Texas Tech landed the biggest win of the Joey McGuire era to date Saturday when the Red Raiders held off Texas 37-34 in overtime. The Longhorns entered the game ranked, with their lone loss coming to Alabama in the season's second game. But Texas Tech, which previously knocked off a ranked Houston team in Lubbock in overtime, made the plays it needed to to pull off the upset.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Texas Longhorns OT loss to Texas Tech, Bijan Robinson fumble leave national media stunned

If fans had questions about first-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, ask no more. The Red Raiders are 3-1 and have two AP Top 25 wins under their new coach exiting September, the latest at 34-31 win against the No. 22 Texas Longhorns for the team's first home win against their in-state rival since upsetting then top-ranked Texas in 2008. And just like 14 years ago, fans were storming the field in Lubbock when the dust settled after field goals by each team in the final minute sent things to overtime.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game

If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Texas A&M biggest riser in AP Top 25, Kansas State debuts after upsetting Oklahoma

The Week 5 college football AP Top 25 rankings see their biggest change with the Oklahoma Sooners. Undefeated as Big 12 play kicks off, hopes of a perfect season went down in flames at the hands of Kansas State and star quarterback Adrian Martinez. Ranked sixth entering the week, the Sooners are one of the biggest fallers as the new rankings arrive.
COLLEGE SPORTS

