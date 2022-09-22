ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways from Bruins preseason opener

The team finds standout outings despite lack of finish. A handful of Boston Bruins had a chance to make an initial impression during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Indeed, the Bruins had garnered a handful of quality chances against Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick....
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'

Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward

Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes

The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM

The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason

Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes

The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster

The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
Here's where Jayson Tatum ranks on ESPN's list of the NBA's best players

The debate over whether Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar ended last season. Tatum averaged career highs with 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. He was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time, while also earning his first ever All-NBA first team selection.
Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 60 Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays
