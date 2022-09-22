Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
3 takeaways from Bruins preseason opener
The team finds standout outings despite lack of finish. A handful of Boston Bruins had a chance to make an initial impression during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Indeed, the Bruins had garnered a handful of quality chances against Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick....
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
After going through similar penalty, Alex Cora opts not to speak on Ime Udoka’s situation
“I don’t want to go there." Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been in Ime Udoka’s shoes before. In 2020, Cora agreed to step down from his post as Boston’s manager before getting suspended for a full season due to his role in the Astros’ sign steeling signal.
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward
Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes
The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
NBC Sports
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
NBC Sports
Here's where Jayson Tatum ranks on ESPN's list of the NBA's best players
The debate over whether Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar ended last season. Tatum averaged career highs with 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. He was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time, while also earning his first ever All-NBA first team selection.
Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 60 Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays
Comments / 0