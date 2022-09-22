ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hf2t_0i5qF7s200
File photo of Courtesy Diner on Hampton.

A 63-year-old woman was injured last night when someone shot more than a dozen times into the Courtesy Diner on Hampton Avenue.

According to KMOV , the incident occurred at the eatery in the city's Clayton Tamm neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. A diner employee chased after a group of dine-and-dashers who had run out of the restaurant. Shortly thereafter,  shots rang out.


The gunfire left bullet holes in some of the diner's windows and shattered others.

The woman sustained injuries in her thigh and was taken to the hospital.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 8

Donnell Walker
3d ago

they didn't have enough money for food but had enough money for an AR-15 with 100 round clip huh?

Reply(1)
8
Daniel Carter
3d ago

This is the insanity that rule the lives of so many young people,now here they have opportunities that many of their foreparents died for opportunities thru good education to be somebody in life. Too many of them are just that fools in the game of life .

Reply
2
Related
KMOV

Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

2 injured in shooting at Ballpark Village early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — 2 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Ballpark Village after a heated altercation. St. Louis Metropolitan police officers were working in Ballpark Village at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox5ny.com

Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant

MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

South City man shot Thursday has died, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot and killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Courtesy Diner#Google News
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
SAINT ANN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

St. Louis Mom’s Ultimate 2022 Fall Bucket List

It’s fall, y’all! We love this time of year in St. Louis as the cooler weather arrives and the light and leaves change. Not to mention, there is an abundance of family-friendly activities, events and locations to enjoy!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
180
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy