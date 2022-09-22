ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again

Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
NEWTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two

In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
WILMINGTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities

Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center

Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️‍🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
WORCESTER, MA
