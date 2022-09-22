Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO