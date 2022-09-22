Read full article on original website
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
A Retired Canobie Lake Park Rollercoaster Has Some Big News
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired attractions? Over the years, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has seen many changes to its attractions. When I say changes, it could be a retheming, a new look or name, or the attraction was taken out of the amusement park.
Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again
Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
This Man is on a Quest to Try Every Apple Cider Donut in New England, and Even Made a Map
It's no secret that we New Englanders love our apple cider donuts, but one man is taking it to a whole other level, and we are so here for it. Meet Alex Schwartz, the lad on the right in this picture. Alex hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to this Dailybreak...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!. According to NPR Cape Cod, Lola is the...
Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two
In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center
Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
