D-Block Europe – ‘Lap 5’ review: Lewisham collective show their lovey-dovey sides
D-Block Europe have done some astronomical things in their stint in the limelight. Since February 2019, they’ve released three mixtapes and a debut album, all of which have charted in the Top 10 of the UK Album charts (though never quite at Number One). They’re a rap phenomenon who’ve transitioned from underground superstars to high-value pop juggernauts. And while this, their second studio album, doesn’t boast quite as many DBE classics as those illustrious 2019 mixtapes, they show precisely why their formula works, and offer room for growth.
The Murder Capital on new album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’: “We had to find our sound’
The Murder Capital have announced their second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ and shared lush new single ‘A Thousand Lives’. Check out the new track below, along with our interview with frontman James McGovern. After playing their first headline show in over two years last night (September...
Carly Rae Jepsen announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The Canadian singer is due to hit the road early next year in support of her fifth studio album, ‘The Loneliest Time’, which is due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order here).
The Murder Capital debut new songs as they start their “new chapter” at London’s Lafayette
Last night (September 22), The Murder Capital took to London’s Lafayette to play their first headline show in over a year and launch their “new chapter”. Check out footage from the gig, its setlist and more below. After a string of festival appearances over the summer as...
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
Phoenix: “We’ve had fun breaking the rules throughout our career”
Given Phoenix’s 20-plus year career, one where they’ve meshed indie, soft-rock, pop, electro and beyond over seven stylish albums, it feels apt to meet them at the Palais du Louvre – a cultural crossroads of stunning artefacts. Here at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in one of the palace’s many wings, history and pop culture are smashed together like a gloriously messy collage: items once belonging to John Lennon and Marie Atoinette compete for attention with rococo architecture and lavish oil paintings. If you peek out the windows of the third floor where we are shooting the band’s first NME cover, a corner of the Jardin des Tuileries has been colonised by a garish playground: a ferris wheel turns and bumper cars bleep, but there’s all the fun of the fair in here, too.
BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’ review: K-pop titans consolidate their identity
The name BLACKPINK comes with certain expectations: larger-than-life production, catchy choruses and drops, staccato raps that name-drop brands, and a fierce bravado end-to-end. And the group’s second album ‘Born Pink’ demonstrates how they’ve honed this formula over the years, especially under the expert supervision of Teddy Park, who has shaped their sound. It comes laden with these familiar elements, led by the single ‘Pink Venom’ that streamlines the audacious approach of BLACKPINK classics like ‘Boombayah’ or ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun-bin to embark on her first fan meeting tour
South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is set to embark on a tour of Asia for the first time later this year. Namoo Actors, the actress’ management agency, announced on Instagram that the actress will be embarking on the ‘Eun-bin Note: Binkan’ tour of Asia next month. The tour will kick off with a stop in Manila on October 23, before continuing onto Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo in November.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
Phoenix on “crucial” late producer Philippe Zdar: “He was joy and chaos; a whirlwind”
Phoenix have paid tribute to Philippe Zdar, the late composer and producer who worked with the band throughout their career. Zdar died in 2019 after he suffered an accidental fall from a rooftop in Paris. He was 52 years old. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story,...
David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame
David Bowie was honoured with a stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame yesterday (September 22) – see footage and reaction below. The ceremony, originally set for September 15 before being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saw Bowie’s friends and collaborators unveil the stone and celebrate his life and legacy.
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode six recap: fully grown and fired up
Good episode, this one. Good. Epi. Sode. We start in the dark, some strange panting noises filling the void. Are they sex, we wonder, given that this is the Game Of Thrones universe? No – they are the other groaning activity; it’s labour, and it’s Rhaenyra, ten years after we last saw her, now played by Emma D’Arcy. We are in the future.
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
Glastonbury Festival announces 2023 ticket sale details
Glastonbury Festival has announced details of when tickets for the 2023 edition will go on sale – find out all you need to know below. The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
BFI announces 10-year strategy to advocate for the “value” of video games
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced a 10-year strategy that will help promote the “value” of video games. Screen Culture 2033 will “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” according to the announcement. The program...
Sports Team – ‘Gulp!’ review: cocksure anthems see off ‘difficult second album’ trope
To a generation of kids, Sports Team were the first band that made guitar music look fun and accessible; their debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’ celebrated everyday life in all its mundanity. Others dismissed them as loud-mouthed “indie funsters” but it didn’t stop them getting shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2020, headlining Brixton Academy or leading a gleeful assault on the UK Album Charts (they were pipped at the post by Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’).
Questlove set to executive produce new J Dilla documentary
Questlove is set to executive produce a new documentary about the legendary J Dilla. The new film, titled Dilla Time, will see the Roots drummer working alongside the influential late artist’s estate for a project described as “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation”. Questlove said:...
