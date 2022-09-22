Pickaway People: Diaries Show Events, Memories

Diaries of Rachel Ellen (Ella) Sullivan Justice of Whisler in Saltcreek Township were transcribed by Rachel Dennison in 1986. Ella and her husband, William Allen Justice, were typical of many living in small neighborhoods during World War I. Most of the entries in the diaries were only one line but a few were as long as five or six lines.

On October 18, 1911 Ella made a trip to Kansas. The cost of the ticket was $17.15. She left from Columbus and presumably traveled by rail. She got back home on November 23.

Washing clothes, baking and visiting with neighbors and friends and attending church services were frequent events. February 14, 1916 the ground was covered with snow and it was six degrees below zero. Wilkins invoiced their goods and Simon Hamilton took possession of the store in Whisler that day. On March 1 she spent the evening with the Hintons.

On March 3, Ed Hinton’s boy died of diphtheria. She noted the birth of a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Parker on April 13. Allen attended the funeral of Manuel Cave who was buried at Circleville on May 18. Josie Steely died at a hospital in Columbus on May 19. Ella attended her funeral on the 22nd.

August 12 she noted that Mrs. Reed was killed while on her way home from Circleville. John Penn ran into her buggy. On September 8 Mr. and Mrs. Bert Fox gave birth to a daughter. The Ray Warrens had a new son on April 26, 1917. Mr. and Mrs. Russel Heffner became the parents of a daughter on July 27 and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wilkins had a daughter on the 16th of July.

Elsie Leist and Edgar Delong were married on November 1, 1917. She noted a trip to Kingston on the 29th of October was made in twelve minutes. November 11, 1917’s entry: “War ended today. Laurelville had a big parade. I took dinner with sister Mary.” On February 22, 1919 Ella noted “Fred Minshall came home today from France.” Ella was 60 years old on February 23. Jane Allen died on April 3, 1919. On April 24 she went with a crowd to Camp Sherman to take eats to wounded soldiers. Allen was 61 years old on May 3.

William Fox had twin babies, a boy and a girl, on July 12, 1919. Martha Brundige died on July 20. Clay Reichelderfer got home from the Army and went to see his mother at the hospital on August 5. Ethel Thompson Cryder’s baby died that day, followed by Ethel’s death on the 26th of September.

An entry dated February 6, 1920 states “Soah Devault was kicked to death by a horse this p.m”. A March 9 entry revealed Soah Default’s body was taken up from his grave. On March 10 Layton Devault confessed that he had killed his father.

Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.