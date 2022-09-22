Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Dataminer Appears To Have Uncovered Spooky New LTM Map
Every October, Apex Legends throws its annual Halloween event, featuring an LTM called Shadow Royale that sees legends turned into zombie-like Shadows with supernatural speed and strength. But after a prolific Apex Legends dataminer uncovered evidence of a new Halloween event, it seems the game's developers may have something different in store for trick-or-treaters this year: the new Gun Run LTM, set in a shadowy version of the Olympus map.
Gamespot
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
Gamespot
Fans Are Constructing A GTA 6 Map Based On Leaks
As Rockstar gets on top of this week's massive GTA 6 leak with sweeping copyright takedowns, fans are working to piece together their own resources from the early footage. As reported by Kotaku, this includes a number of map-building efforts, with players using the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6's huge open world.
Gamespot
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Gamespot
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Gamespot
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Gamespot
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
Gamespot
Pixel chan
Sign In to follow. Follow Pixel chan, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
Gamespot
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #1 - The Monster Makers: Part 1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in… STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II: The Rule to the Exception
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
Gamespot
Planked! Survive & Thrive
Sign In to follow. Follow Planked! Survive & Thrive, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Sly Cooper Celebrates 20 Years With Art Prints, Merch, And More
PlayStation and Sucker Punch are celebrating the Sly Cooper franchise's 20th anniversary by creating some merchandise for fans to purchase. Sony provided details over at the PlayStation Blog and the most notable piece of merchandise is a tribute art piece drawn by original Sly Cooper art director Dev Madan. It includes plenty of Easter eggs and references to the franchise and those who purchase the art print will receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Madan himself.
Gamespot
Haunted Girls
Sign In to follow. Follow Haunted Girls, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0