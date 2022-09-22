Sean O’Malley: Khamzat Chimaev can’t make 170 lbs anymore, but doesn’t want the ‘big boys’ at 185

Dana White is still reeling over the performance Khamzat Chimaev put on at UFC 279. There was much to be said about the UFC 279 event and what went down that led to the opponent switches. Khamzat Chimaev missing weight sent the entire card into a whirlwind but in the end, the fighters did not disappoint. The original plan was for Nate Diaz to face Chimaev in his final UFC bout but the failure to make weight sent Chimaev to face Kevin Holland. The result was a quick first-round submission choke by Chimaev. After the fact, Dana White seems glad that Diaz and Chimaev didn’t fight after all. He spoke about how he felt that fight would have gone down and how impressed he was with Chimaev’s performance.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO