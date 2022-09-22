ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sean O’Malley: Khamzat Chimaev can’t make 170 lbs anymore, but doesn’t want the ‘big boys’ at 185

By Milan Ordoñez
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'

Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Benson Henderson Wants Winner Of Patricky Freire Vs. Usman Nurmagomedov, Eyes 3rd Title Shot After Bellator 285 Win

Benson Henderson is calling for a lightweight title shot following his dominant win at Bellator 285. Benson Henderson is convinced that his masterclass performance against Peter Queally at Bellator 285 in Dublin is enough to get another crack at lightweight gold. Speaking in his post-fight press conference, “Smooth” went straightforward with his plan to take on the winner of the lightweight title fight between Patricky Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Welsh
Person
Nate Diaz
MiddleEasy

Charles Oliveira’s Coach Thinks Islam Makhachev Has Better Wrestling Than Khabib

Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the much-anticipated bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Islam Makhachev inches closer their skill sets and abilities will surely be brought more into the public eye. This is one of the best possible matchups in the lightweight division and come Oct. 22 the world will know exactly who is the top man at 155 pounds. The fact that the UFC lightweight championship sits vacant at this time just makes this bout even more exciting to fans.
UFC
mmanews.com

Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight

It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boys#Combat
MMA Fighting

Fight Music Show 2 Results: Cyborg vs. Silva

MMA Fighting has Fight Music Show 2 results for the Cyborg vs. Silva event Sunday evening from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva. Silva is 17-21 overall and has lost eight straight fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys

Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Dana White: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz ‘Wouldn’t Have Been Good’ For Diaz

Dana White is still reeling over the performance Khamzat Chimaev put on at UFC 279. There was much to be said about the UFC 279 event and what went down that led to the opponent switches. Khamzat Chimaev missing weight sent the entire card into a whirlwind but in the end, the fighters did not disappoint. The original plan was for Nate Diaz to face Chimaev in his final UFC bout but the failure to make weight sent Chimaev to face Kevin Holland. The result was a quick first-round submission choke by Chimaev. After the fact, Dana White seems glad that Diaz and Chimaev didn’t fight after all. He spoke about how he felt that fight would have gone down and how impressed he was with Chimaev’s performance.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy