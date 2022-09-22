Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Rising Label HANKIM Debuts SS23 Collection, "HABIT"
Rising womenswear label HANKIM has revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “HABIT.”. The brand, which launched back in 2020, is helmed by Han Kim, a Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins alum. Having previously showcased her collections at Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week, the up-and-coming creative has presented her latest creations in a series of eerie campaign images.
Hypebae
Over-the-Top Boots, Bootleg Logos and Falling Models: Beate Karlsson on "Looking Rich"
Beate Karlsson brought escapism and humor to the Spring/Summer 2023 runway for her latest collection for Stockholm-born and Florence-based brand AVAVAV. The creative director dedicated the entire presentation to one thing and one thing only: looking rich. Bringing her quirky and whimsical aesthetic to the catwalk, the designer featured everything from bootleg Louis Vuitton logos to necklaces made out of Rolex watches.
Hypebae
This adidas and Stella McCartney Tracksuit Can Be Reused and Recycled
Continuing their partnership, Stella McCartney and adidas have announced the forthcoming release of an all-new tracksuit, designed to demonstrate the “potential of circular garment production,” according to the press release. Developed in partnership with the New Cotton Project, an EU consortium dedicated to reducing textile waste, the tracksuit...
Hypebae
Valentino Covers HBX in Its Signature Pink Shade
Barbie-core fever is at an all time high and luxury brand Valentino is capitalizing on the girly trend. The Italian brand covered New York‘s HBX store in its uber-saturated shade of pink to unveil its new rosy-hued collection. “The shade of pink by Pierpaolo Piccioli, for which Valentino is collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to create a unique identity, is individual and unrepeatable in itself,” shares in an exclusive press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Fresh Cut Flowers Returns With 2 Collab Capsules
Portland-based label Fresh Cut Flowers returns with a back-to-back release of its collab capsule with Fisk Gallery and illustrator Austin Rossborough. The latest drop embarks on the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration and features a range of tees, totes and caps. In a brand release, FCF shared that the collection...
Hypebae
Polaroid Embarks on Its Future in Music With the Polaroid Radio
Polaroid ventures into the audio side of audio/visual with the release of Polaroid Radio. The iconic camera company has dropped an assortment of brand-new Polaroid Music Players along with an experimental music discovery service called Polaroid Radio. The line up of music players includes a variety of shapes and sizes...
Hypebae
Jarritos Rumored To Drop a Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration
Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration have now surfaced online. According to reports, the Swoosh is joining forces with the popular Mexican soft drink brand to rework its signature silhouette. As of now, there is not much information about the project yet. However, fans are expecting the sneaker to feature green, orange and yellow motifs synonymous with the soft drink brand’s logo. A source is speculating the collaboration to arrive in Spring 2023 but neither Jarritos nor Nike has issued made a statement.
Hypebae
Beyoncé Is Reportedly Taking Her 'Renaissance' Album on Tour
Beyoncé excites the entire BeyHive as Page Six reportedly confirms an upcoming Renaissance tour. The Grammy Award winner is set to return to the stage after her critically acclaimed Formation world tour in 2016. According to reports, the artist is booking arenas and stadiums around the world. An insider...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
'PUBG' Taps 'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung for Latest Partnership
PUBG Mobile has joined forces with Squid Game actor and model Hoyeon Jung for its latest partnership, following up on its previous collaborations with BLACKPINK. Jung will be the Commissioner of the newly-launched NUSA map in the video game‘s Version 2.2 Update. With this latest partnership, gamers will be able to collect special themed cosmetics by purchasing crates, which come with the “Ho Yeon Operation Erangel Set,” “Ho Yeon Purple Crown – Pan Skin,” “Ho Yeon Queen of Thorns Ornament” and “Ho Yeon Deadly Kiss – Kar98K Skin.”
Hypebae
Doja Cat Calls Out Forever 21 for Copying Rising Label's Designs
Forever 21 is the latest retailer to get called out for copying an independent designer’s creations without permission. In a recent tweet, Doja Cat accused the company of taking designs from OHTNYC, the rising accessories label approved by names like aespa, CL and more. “Stop f-cking stealing from small...
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Hypebae
Take a Closer Look at the Women's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"
Earlier this month, rumors of a women’s exclusive Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low began to circulate. While high profile women’s sneakers carry the complexities of access, the collaboration brings visibility for women in the space and deserves to be celebrated. Thanks to Instagram user @die_sel666, fans have...
Hypebae
Tommy Jeans Captures West London Through the Lens of its Local Music Community
Having spotlighted NYC-based art curators LAAMS, Tommy Hilfiger continues its exploration of global communities for the Tommy Jeans “Tommy Collection” campaign. In partnership with Hypebae, the latest episode brings west London to the forefront. Led by emerging DJ P-Rallel, the visuals revisit landmark moments, delve into the culturally-rich heritage of the area, and highlight the city’s burgeoning talent. Arriving with fellow music producers and DJs, Jordss and Keyrah, and artist Lord Apex, the campaign is an ode to the community which shaped the creatives.
Hypebae
Gucci SS23: The "Twinsburg" Collection Is Simultaneously Inspired by Reflection and Individuality
Alessandro Michele presented his latest collection, “Twinsburg,” for Gucci Spring/Summer 2023, and it primarily focuses on reflection and how that intertwines with individual self-expression despite appearing the same. The show leads with twin models matching across the runway, each a reflection of the other. The sophisticated concept was...
Hypebae
Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023
For Spring ‘23 we’ve seen footwear as minimal as Prada‘s Mary Jane’s and as bodacious as Moschino‘s “inflatable” booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo‘s offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers. Many of...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand Updates the "Taxi" 12 With Florals
Air Jordan adds to its lineup of kid’s releases with an AJ12 decked out with a floral motif. The model starts with a build reminiscent to the “Taxi,” sporting a white leather upper with black overlays, midsole and outsole. The lateral and medial sides see white and...
Comments / 0