Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration have now surfaced online. According to reports, the Swoosh is joining forces with the popular Mexican soft drink brand to rework its signature silhouette. As of now, there is not much information about the project yet. However, fans are expecting the sneaker to feature green, orange and yellow motifs synonymous with the soft drink brand’s logo. A source is speculating the collaboration to arrive in Spring 2023 but neither Jarritos nor Nike has issued made a statement.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO