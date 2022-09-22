Read full article on original website
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Family Advisory Board keeps its finger on the pulses of families in the community
In 2017 the Town Trustees established a Family Advisory Board. An advisory board serves at the pleasure of the Town Board as a resource to provide a special focus on a particular issue. Family Advisory Board members, appointed for three-year terms, must demonstrate their experience dealing with issues facing families as part of the application and appointment process.
Comments / 0