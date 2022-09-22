Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has begun producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China, with the first vehicles rolling off production lines at its joint plant with China’s Foton Motor Co in Beijing on Friday, the truck and bus maker said.
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
Back in 2019, Mercedes-Benz sent a jolt through the automotive industry when they announced that they were working on a zero-emission version of their G-Class SUV dubbed the EQG. Now, CEO Ola Källenius has provided more info on when, exactly the electric G-Class would become available to the general public. Per a report from Autoblog, Källenius told members of the media that the special vehicle should be brought to market by the end of 2024.
Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP. Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.
Life is short: Skip the SUV and drive a real performance car. Might we suggest the absolutely ballistic 2023 Mercedes-Benz C63 S? This twin-turbo two-door boasts a 503-hp V-8 powertrain and a chassis laser-focused handling, making it one of the most brutish models in Mercedes-AMG’s product portfolio. It doesn’t ride like a luxury car though it offers plenty of high-end features and premium materials inside its well-equipped cabin. It should be noted that the C63 offered this year rides on the previous-generation C-class platform, so those seeking the latest and greatest should consider waiting for next year’s 2024 model, which will be offered only as a sedan and will be powered by an even-more-ballistic 671-hp, turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
In recent years, several of the globe's biggest automakers have restructured their passenger-car businesses in an effort to meet the demands of electromobility, and for some, autonomous technologies. Ford is an example of this with its Model e and Ford Blue car divisions; the former focuses on new technologies and EVs specifically, whereas the latter deals with more traditional ICE models like the Ford Bronco that will remain in high demand for years to come. Volkswagen is undergoing a restructure of its own with the establishment of a New Mobility division that will concentrate on the development of EVs and autonomous driving technologies.
Here's a look at the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz grille over the years due to different aesthetic, style influences, and artistic interpretations. The post Mercedes-Benz: The Evolution of the Grille appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Forget about inflation, interest rates and a possible recession: people want General Motors' (GM) new all-electric Hummer, badly. The problem is that GM can’t keep up. The auto giant on Thursday said it has stopped taking reservations for the GMC-branded Hummer EV due to limited capacity to build them.
Lamborghini's successor to the Aventador was spotted this week. With a new V-12 engine and hybrid technology, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era. Brabus unveiled a wild pickup truck based on the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63. Called the P 900 Rocket Edition, just ten examples will be built, each packing 888 hp.
There’s quite a bit to love about the newly refreshed 2023 Genesis G90 E-Supercharger AWD. It’s a sumptuous sedan perfect for cruising in style. Naturally, there are bells and whistles galore. But perhaps the sweetest optional extra on the brand’s flagship sedan is that there are none. With most luxury models, the options and packages […]
Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
You may never use your car's valet key. In fact, you may not even know what it's for. Here's an explanation and why you should be careful with it. The post What Is a Valet Key and Why Is It Potentially Dangerous? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
