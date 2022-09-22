ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
The Associated Press

AP source: NFL, NFLPA reviewing Tagovailoa's quick return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. Tagovailoa’s return raised some questions. A person with knowledge of the matter said after the game that there will be a joint review by the NFL and the National Football League Players Association of what went into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to the game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because that probe was not revealed publicly.
NBC Sports

Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens

Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
NBC Sports

Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury

The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game

Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports

Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline

All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating...
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports

Bears win despite ugly day from Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled through a miserable day today against the Texans, but in the end the Bears got it done anyway. Fields completed just eight of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also threw two interceptions, and the second one set up a last-second field goal that gave the Bears a 23-20 win.
CHICAGO, IL

