Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
AP source: NFL, NFLPA reviewing Tagovailoa's quick return
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. Tagovailoa’s return raised some questions. A person with knowledge of the matter said after the game that there will be a joint review by the NFL and the National Football League Players Association of what went into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to the game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because that probe was not revealed publicly.
Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens
Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury
The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
Point spread shifts toward Jaguars amid doubt that Justin Herbert will play for Chargers
The Chargers haven’t said whether quarterback Justin Herbert will play on Sunday against the Jaguars, but people with money on the game don’t think he will. The Chargers were 7-point favorites all week, but on Friday there were so many bets on the Jaguars that the point spread has dropped all the way to just 3 points.
Tua Tagovailoa sidelined vs. Bills with head injury, replaced by Teddy Bridgewater as Dolphins QB
Tua Tagovailoa left for the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. The Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained the injury when he fell backward to the turf on a shove by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The back of his head bounced off the turf.
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game
Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is a real good player, the issue was how much we were paying him
The trade that sent Amari Cooper from Dallas to Cleveland this offseason is working out for the Browns. But the man who made the trade, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, says it will work out in the long term for the Cowboys as well. Jones said on 105.3...
Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline
All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating...
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
Bears win despite ugly day from Justin Fields
Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled through a miserable day today against the Texans, but in the end the Bears got it done anyway. Fields completed just eight of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also threw two interceptions, and the second one set up a last-second field goal that gave the Bears a 23-20 win.
Lamar Jackson records 14th career double-triple with 218 passing yards, 107 rushing yards
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is continuing to show that he’s a unique player in NFL history. Jackson had 218 passing yards and 107 rushing yards in the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the Patriots today. Those numbers are highly unusual for any other quarterback in NFL history, but par for the course for Jackson.
