Combat Sports

ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation suit against Jake Paul

Jake Paul's foray into boxing may include a fight inside a courtroom. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, one of the sport's most influential promoters, filed a lawsuit Friday against Paul alleging defamation after recent Paul accusations that Matchroom paid off a judge in two separate fights this year, per a document obtained Saturday by ESPN.
LAW

