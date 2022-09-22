Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
ESPN
Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation suit against Jake Paul
Jake Paul's foray into boxing may include a fight inside a courtroom. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, one of the sport's most influential promoters, filed a lawsuit Friday against Paul alleging defamation after recent Paul accusations that Matchroom paid off a judge in two separate fights this year, per a document obtained Saturday by ESPN.
LAW・
ESPN
Joe Joyce KO's Joseph Parker in 11th round to position himself for world heavyweight title shot
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND -- Joe Joyce provided more proof he is ready for a world heavyweight title shot by coming through a fierce fight to knock out Joseph Parker in the 11th round Saturday. In an enthralling encounter, Parker had spells of dominance in the early rounds before Joyce took control...
Comments / 0