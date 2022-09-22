Read full article on original website
Bills banning gender-affirming treatment on minors were offered in 2019, 2020 but never received subcommittee hearings from GOP leadership
On Friday we asked if there are any Republicans running for office in Iowa on the platform of banning gender-transition treatment for minors. In 2019, bills were filed addressing this issue. House File 2272 was sponsored by Rep. Terry Baxter, who is not seeking re-election this year. He had six cosponsors, two of which will no longer be serving in the Iowa House after this year.
SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY
A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT. A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS. GAME CONSOLES...
Heavy rains improve drought in southeast Iowa
Heavy rainfall helped alleviate some dryness in southeast Iowa last week. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Heavy weekend rains have helped alleviate “extreme” drought conditions in southeast Iowa. Last week, multiple counties in the area were suffering from extreme drought — the second-to-worst dryness condition in ratings by...
Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding
An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breathy alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
Iowa Catholic Conference places ads for ‘vaccine encouragement campaign’
The Iowa Catholic Conference continues its COVID-19 vaccine encouragement campaign with ad placements in 198 publications across the state. “Keeping up with vaccinations and boosters now will continue to reduce the severity of illness and place less strain on our rural healthcare systems,” an email from the Catholic Conference said.
SOUTH SIOUX LIBRARY CALLS ATTENTION TO RISE IN BOOK BANNING ATTEMPTS
PATRONS GOING INTO THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAVE BEEN SURPRISED THIS WEEK WHEN THEY HAVE STOPPED BY TO CHECK OUT A BOOK TO READ. THEY HAVE FOUND CAUTION AND DANGER TAPE BLOCKING THE BOOKS, MOVIES, AND MUSIC, STOPPING THEM FROM CHECKING ONE OUT. DAN NIEMAN, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF...
Secretary Pate urges Iowans not to fall for election misinformation and disinformation
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans not to fall victim to election misinformation and disinformation. Instead, voters should turn to trusted sources for election information, the people that run elections in Iowa: the Secretary of State and county auditors. Secretary Pate updated the Myth vs. Fact section...
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
STAND BESIDE THEM: Odgaards earn award for standing on religious beliefs
I saw a familiar face at last Saturday’s Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Fall Fundraiser. Betty Odgaard, someone I consider a true hero, was at the event. It turned out she was being honored for taking a stand in support of religious freedom. What I didn’t know, embarrassingly, was that Dick Odgaard, Betty’s husband, had died late last year.
COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD
SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR. THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND...
MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT
THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS. RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA. MELTON1 OC………AND UNDER DELIVER.” :11. MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE...
LETTER: Our silence will never save us, how to stand up and fight for freedom
I’m grateful (North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark) Robinson stood up for the cause of freedom, but I was waiting for him to give listeners examples of what exemplifies taking a stand for freedom. Most people are lulled to sleep and they don’t even know what standing up looks like or sounds like.
REP. WILLS: Property taxes
By now most Iowans have (probably) paid their property taxes for the year. That payment was actually for the assessment that was done in 2021 because property taxes are paid in arrears. For purposes of this article, we are focusing on residential assessments and property classes (various classes of property are assessed differently and by different entities.)
Tory Taylor vs Adam Korsak: BRING ON THE PUNTS
LET’S GET READY TO…. PPPPPPPUNT. The stage is set for punting game of the year decade century is set to take place in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday night. In one corner? Returning second-team All-American Adam Korsak of Rutgers. In the other corner? Iowa’s Tory Taylor, leading the nation in multiple punting categories this season. Korsak and Taylor, both natives of Melbourne, Australia, and graduates of Prokick Australia, are ready for their close-up — although as punters, you’re going to want to zoom out to get the best view of them putting their gifts to work.
