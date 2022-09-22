Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
CHEROKEE COUNTY ENACTS BURN BAN
CHEROKEE COUNTY IS THE 4TH NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTY TO RE-ENACT A BURN BAN. COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SAY AT THE REQUEST OF ALL FIRE CHIEFS, CHEROKEE COUNTY HAS BEEN PLACED IN A BURN BAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. BURN PERMITS WILL NOT BE ISSUED AT THIS TIME, BUT PERMITS MAY BE RECONSIDERED...
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
iowa.media
City of Iowa City seeking property owners to allow deer bow hunting on their land
With the City of Iowa City’s 2022-23 deer bow hunt program underway, city officials are still seeking private property owners interested in allowing approved hunters on their land. Hunter applications are also still being accepted. Participation in the bow hunt is only allowed on private property when conducted by...
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group wrestled man to ground after pulling out gun at Sioux City apartment, documents state
A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden questions natural gas rate increase
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Works director Travis Waterman gave the Hawarden City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting an update on a potential natural gas rate increase sought by Northern Natural Gas. Northern Natural Gas as a rate regulated utility business must ask and prove that an increased rate is needed....
iowa.media
Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House
A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
ottumwaradio.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Wapello County
A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning west of Eldon. According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 16 at 5:09 AM. A GMC box truck driven by 53-year-old Ronald Lee Carlson of Bloomfield stuck 29-year-old Makayla White of Bloomfield who was walking on the roadway.
iowa.media
Heavy rains improve drought in southeast Iowa
Heavy rainfall helped alleviate some dryness in southeast Iowa last week. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Heavy weekend rains have helped alleviate “extreme” drought conditions in southeast Iowa. Last week, multiple counties in the area were suffering from extreme drought — the second-to-worst dryness condition in ratings by...
iowa.media
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
stormlakeradio.com
South Dakota Man Sentenced to Prison in BV District Court on Drug-Related Charges
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on drug-related charges. 19-year-old Tailor Khamtanh previously entered a guilty plea for the crime of Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony. Earlier...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin
The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
Comments / 0