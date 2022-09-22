An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breathy alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO