Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

A Season Of Sunsets

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the warmth of summer gives way to the first cool breezes of autumn, a time of reflection arrives. Just like the setting sun reflects on the massive waterscape of Lake Ontario, those of us lucky enough to live in Oswego County take a little time to reflect on the memories of the past summer.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Volney, Lanigan Schools Host Open-Air Open Houses

VOLNEY – With the new year in full swing, Volney and Lanigan Elementary Schools opened their campuses to families Sept. 20 for their first open houses. Stylized as “ open houses,” the events engaged students, parents and friends outside the buildings as much as inside. While traditional tours through the school still took place, essential community-building was occurring on the lawns and sidewalks.
VOLNEY, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is...
FULTON, NY
thenewshouse.com

Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook

Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Volney Elementary Celebrates Theme Of The Year: ‘Be You’

FULTON – Volney Elementary School is beginning the new school year with a simple yet powerful message: “Be You.”. On Sept. 9, Principal Elizabeth Stoddard announced the new theme to students in the first afternoon assembly of the new year. The school gathered together as the teaching staff collectively read from “Be You,” a book by author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.
FULTON, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton

A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
HAMILTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

William T. Ware – September 23, 2022

William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Nora Frances Moore

FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

