‘History On Tap’ Highlights Oswego Town Oct. 5
OSWEGO – The next ‘History on Tap’ program features Oswego Town Historian George R. DeMass who will speak on the “Twenty-nine Objects That Define the Town of Oswego, NY.”. The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers...
Annual Hospice Memorial Service Returns In-Person Oct 23
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice are working together to bring back their in-person memorial service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The service begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego.
A Season Of Sunsets
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the warmth of summer gives way to the first cool breezes of autumn, a time of reflection arrives. Just like the setting sun reflects on the massive waterscape of Lake Ontario, those of us lucky enough to live in Oswego County take a little time to reflect on the memories of the past summer.
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
Volney, Lanigan Schools Host Open-Air Open Houses
VOLNEY – With the new year in full swing, Volney and Lanigan Elementary Schools opened their campuses to families Sept. 20 for their first open houses. Stylized as “ open houses,” the events engaged students, parents and friends outside the buildings as much as inside. While traditional tours through the school still took place, essential community-building was occurring on the lawns and sidewalks.
‘Hotcakes For Hospice’ Returns Oct. 23, Features Oswego State Lakers Hockey Team
OSWEGO – The Hotcakes for Hospice breakfast buffet featuring the SUNY Oswego Lakers hockey team as servers, returns Sunday, Oct. 23, as announced by Elena Twiss, Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) executive director. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Elks lodge, 132...
Friends of History In Fulton To Host Book Presentation, Chicken BBQ
FULTON – The Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee is hosting a book release presentation called “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches.” at the Friends of History annual meeting. Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee Director Caroline Chatterton and Committee member Jim Farfaglia will be on hand to...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is...
thenewshouse.com
Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook
Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk Or Treating At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, September 20, the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will be hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m. The event, first...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
City Of Fulton Celebrates Two Blocks On West Broadway With Historical Dedication, Unveils New Plaque
FULTON – Yesterday, Thursday, September 22, city of Fulton officials held a historical dedication for two blocks on West Broadway to celebrate their being listed on the National and New York State Registers of Historic Places. The two blocks on either side of West Broadway between West First Street...
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction To Be Held September 30
PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30. Simply select the 2022 Auction link...
Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
Volney Elementary Celebrates Theme Of The Year: ‘Be You’
FULTON – Volney Elementary School is beginning the new school year with a simple yet powerful message: “Be You.”. On Sept. 9, Principal Elizabeth Stoddard announced the new theme to students in the first afternoon assembly of the new year. The school gathered together as the teaching staff collectively read from “Be You,” a book by author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
Brewerton Elementary Holds Meet The Teacher Open House Event
BREWERTON – Fall is in the air and school is back in session. It’s the time of year where open house events give families a chance to meet their student’s teachers and staff. Brewerton Elementary recently held their Meet the Teacher and Fall Open House event. Parents...
iheartoswego.com
William T. Ware – September 23, 2022
William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States...
Nora Frances Moore
FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
